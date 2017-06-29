In America, we have Hollywood scions and political dynasties like the Kennedy family , but across the pond in England, they've got the "English Roses," a group of British It girls named each year by Tatler magazine—many of whom are actual royalty.

Past English Roses include '90s socialites Amanda de Cadanet, Tamara Beckwith and the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, as well as party girls Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, and Pixie Geldof, who reigned during what the magazine calls the "noughties."

But today, the list includes the next generation of London royalty, including Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer , as well as Ella Richards, who is rock n' roll royalty as the granddaughter of Kieth Richards and the late Anita Pallenberg .

Other new names include Clara McGregor , the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, who has started her modeling career back in New York City; Instagram star and rising model, Bee Beardsworth; and Tess Ward, who was recently rumored to be the girlfriend of Harry Styles .

The combination of British royalty with high society parties and social media fame is enough to keep anyone interested, and in celebration of this year's English Roses, Michael Kors teamed up with the Saatchi gallery on a portrait series in their honor. See behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot and get to know the next London It girl set, below.

Who: Lady Kitty Spencer

Age: 26

Why: Niece of Princess Diana ; girlfriend of Italian property developer, the count Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro; Dolce & Gabbana runway model; society party girl with her younger sisters.

Last seen: Front row at London Fashion Week.

Who: Bee Beardsworth

Age: 21

Why: Model ****for Marques Almeida and Vivienne Westwood; star of Pixie Geldof's "Women Go Wild" music video; girlfriend of Daisy Maybe.

Last seen : Modeling Skepta's clothing line.

Who: Clara McGregor

Age: 20

Why: Daughter of ****actor Ewan McGregor; model signed to Wilhelmina; student at NYU.

Last seen: In New York City at W 's Who's Who Instagram party.

Pinterest Clara McGregor in Michael Kors Collection.

Who: Ella Richards

Age: 21

Why: Granddaughter of Rolling Stones guitarist, Kieth Richards and the late Anita Pallenberg ; daughter of model Lucie de la Falaise; niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse and designer L oulou de la Falaise ; wears Kate Moss hand-me-downs.

Last seen : Modeling Alexa Chung's new clothing line.

Pinterest Ella Richards in Michael Kors Collection.

Who: Greta Bellamacina

Age: 28

Why: Played a Slytherin school girl in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ; filmmaker, poet, and Stella McCartney model.

Last seen: Partying at London Fashion Week.

Pinterest Greta Bellamacina in Michael Kors Collection.

Who: Lady Lola Crichton-Stuart

Age: 18

Why: Daughter of the Earl of Dumfries and former racing driver, John Crichton-Stuart.

Last seen: The Michael Kors x Saatchi Gallery party in London.

Pinterest Lady Lola Crichton-Stuart in Michael Kors Collection.

Who: Tess Ward

Age: 27

Why: Possible girlfriend of Harry Styles ; Cordon Bleu chef; healthy food blogger; cookbook author. ****

Last seen: The Laureus Polo Cup.