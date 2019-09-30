So, you think you're a Frank Ocean superfan? Get in line. The musician—and W 's Volume VI cover star—has such a cult following that fans regularly pull moves like paying hundreds of dollars for his limited-edition zines and even painting their dining room tables with his face. As for the select handful of those who happen to be celebrities, they also occasionally use their enormous platforms to spread the gospel of Frank—and to assert their status as one of his top devotees. Here's a ranking of all the A-lister competition, from Brad Pitt to—you guessed it—Timothée Chalamet.

Claire Danes

No offense, but we'll go ahead and describe Claire Danes as an entry-level Frank Ocean fan. While she told W she was listening to "Nikes" on repeat in 2016, she apparently has yet to publicly proclaim her love for Ocean in the years since.

Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh didn't just play Ocean's "Solo" to close out Off-White's spring 2017 show; he also arranged for Ocean to sit front-row in secret , away from prying eyes. The next year, Ocean returned the love by attending Abloh's Louis Vuitton pop-up in London, and even came out of his shell to pose with him for photographers against an official backdrop. Still, we have to dock points from Abloh for tweeting that he believes that Ocean can change the world in 2016. Please note his use of the word "can" rather than "will" or "has."

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has been alive for 35 years, but according to Noah himself, he wasn't actually alive until 2016, when he heard Blonde. (He also took care to give the album a shoutout on the Daily Show. )

Rihanna

Last year, Ocean attempted to sneak into the Met Gala by making a run for it as Rihanna arrived. It worked—sort of. All eyes were on Rihanna, but Rihanna only had eyes for one person: As documented in a video that quickly went viral, she stared wistfully after Ocean as he sped along by.

From the look of her starstruck expression, you'd think that Rihanna had yet to meet her fellow icon (and fellow expert at infuriating fans by taking their time between albums). But the thrill of meeting Ocean apparently simply has yet to wear off; here they in 2012, twinning with grins at a party.

Pinterest Rihanna and Frank Ocean attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, November 2012. Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Unfortunately, he's since moved on to Kanye West , but Brad Pitt's history with Ocean is heartwarming enough to merit revisiting. "I find this young man so special," Pitt told GQ Style in May of 2017, citing Ocean's music as a key contributor to his post-divorce enlightenment. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

The next month, when Ocean returned to the stage for the first time in three years, he also returned the love to Pitt by wearing a shirt with his face on it. By the next month, the real-life Pitt could be found onstage with Ocean, too: The pair teamed up for what appeared to be performance art during Ocean's set at FYF Fest.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Ocean was a special guest at the Obamas' final state dinner at the White House in 2016. (He brought his mom along, and wore checkered Vans.) But the Obamas' love for Ocean stretches back much, much further: Michelle Obama first gave him a shout-out all the way back in 2013, when she told Jimmy Fallon she, Barack, Sasha, and Malia were wont to jam to Channel Orange in the White House. Barack Obama even put Ocean's "Chanel" on his annual playlist in 2017.

Justin Timberlake

"Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE," Justin Timberlake tweeted in the midst of awards season in 2017, complete with the hashtag "#NotFakeNews." Suffice to say, there's no truer commitment to someone than subjecting yourself to the ire of the Beyhive, which quickly launched its attack.

The next year, undeterred by the backlash, Timberlake went on to compare Ocean to another great: none other than Bob Dylan . "You talk about a person that writes in a Rubik's Cube of cryptic material, but the emotion of the vocal gives you a glimpse into how genius the lyrics are," he said. "It's almost like everything with the lyrics is so cerebral but everything with his voices is all heart."

Still, Timberlake has yet to establish himself as the winner. That would be...

Timothée Chalamet

If you've been on the internet at some point in the past year and a half, you'll know that Timmée was always going to be no. 1. "I'm the biggest fan of his in the world," Chalamet proclaimed while promoting Call Me By Your Name. But that was just the beginning. Last February, Chalamet made absolutely zero effort to hide his enthusiasm when speaking with Ocean for V Man magazine—a conversation he began with "This is so exciting. It is an honor to speak to you, man. I’m such a huge fan. This is going to be a real test to keep my voice level and keep this as normal of a conversation as possible." (He then proceeded to quote three lines from "Seigfreid," to which Ocean responded with a curt "Don't do that.")

To be clear, Chalamet isn't just a pesky fanboy; he's one of the select few people whom Ocean has followed back on Instagram. He's also apparently one of Ocean's IRL buds. In January, the pair sat side-by-side in the front row of Louis Vuitton's fall 2019 show, to which the internet reacted with hashtags like "#lifealert," "#ivefallen," "#dead," and "#deceased." He might have had more success controlling himself that time, but there's no doubt that Chalamet felt similarly.

Pinterest Timothée Chalamet and Frank Ocean at the fall 2019 Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men's on January 17, 2019. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

