Gwyneth Paltrow has Thanksgiving figured out. Evidence: Last year, the Goop mastermind and Academy Award winner shared the holiday with her ex-husband Chris Martin and fiancé (now husband ) Brad Falchuk. She posted a photo of the pair to her Instagram, captioning the image “Sunday brunch #modernfamily.” On the table between them sat not turkey, not stuffing, not a green bean casserole or anything remotely sweet potato–colored, but a jar of a Nutella-like Israeli chocolate spread.

This year, the family expanded its circle to include Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, whom he’d only recently begun dating at the time of last season’s Thanksgiving celebration (and who is not pregnant ). Per E! News, it’s the first holiday the couple has spent together since they began dating in 2017, and though Paltrow hasn’t yet Instagrammed this year’s festivities, by all accounts the whole thing went off without a hitch.

“Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big, happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents,” an anonymous source told E! News. “It’s very special that they’re all able to come together like this and make it work.”

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” another source echoed, speaking with People magazine . If Paltrow is one to take her own advice , here’s what their celebrations might have looked like: turkey with molasses, kale, arugula, and Brussels sprouts, pumpkin risotto, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots. Pie—both pumpkin and apple—to top things off. But she didn’t Instagram, so we don’t know.

In any case, “Chris and Gwyneth have the modern family thing down pat,” the source also told E! News. (“Modern family” seems to have become something of a mantra used among the family’s acquaintances.) Johnson, apparently, fit right in: Paltrow “thinks she is lovely,” per E! News’s source, and their children, Apple and Moses, “enjoy spending time with her.” Conscious uncoupling: It works!

