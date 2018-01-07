It was an exciting year for new female characters on television. Take Rachel Brosnahan’s portrayal of 1950s housewife-turned-standup comedienne The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , or Sonequa Martin-Green ’s turn as Commander Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery , or Alison Brie’s metamorphosis from out-of-work actress to wrestling diva in G.L.O.W —the list goes on. And so there was no shortage of brilliant talent in attendance at the annual W's It Girl luncheon with Dior on Saturday afternoon.

“Who doesn’t want to be an It girl ?” said Tracee Ellis Ross as she surveyed the glamorous party gathering in the sunlit courtyard of A.O.C. in West Hollywood. As guests sipped on pink champagne and the restaurant’s signature Green Goddess mocktail—a very SoCal blend of green tea, arugula, cucumber and citrus— The Leftovers cast mates Margaret Qualley and Emily Meade caught up over canapés, Mena Suvari and Alicia Silverstone sat for a tarot card readings with Hollywood’s favorite intuitive Angie Banicki, and willowy models Taylor Hill and Kelly Rohrbach towered above the crowd in coordinated shades of pink.

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink was channeling her character Max’s tomboy spirit in a pretty blush colored dress paired with a pair of black, lace up combat boots. “It’s like ballerina on top and tough on the bottom,” she said. The 15-year-old will reprise her role in the next season of the cult sci-fi show but admitted to never having seen E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or played Dungeons & Dragons. “I do need to brush up on my Eighties knowledge,” she said. Brosnahan, in a sheer lace Christopher Kane dress, could not credit her character Midge’s tireless calisthenics routine for the daring look but conceded it was almost as hard as mastering the comedy routines. “It’s one of my favorite scenes now, although it wasn’t while I was shooting it,” she laughed. “I had to do it all wearing a corset. It was intense.”

Also in attendance were Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau, actresses Abigail Spencer and Eliza Gonzalez, and Fresh Off the Boat ‘s Constance Wu, who will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians this year. “I think this lunch is such a beautiful opportunity to meet and speak with other young actresses,” said 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Longford as she chatted to Brooklyn Prince, the six-year-old star of The Florida Project . “I’m making some really great friends and reconnecting with people I haven’t seen in a very long time.” As the guests took their seats for lunch, hostess Lynn Hirschberg paid tribute to the assembled ‘It’ girls saying, “I was always obsessed with the idea of being an ‘It’ girl and now I have the privilege of getting to pick all the ‘It’ girls of today and tomorrow! Stay engaged, stay aware, stay interested and stay passionate. That’s all I ask of you.”

