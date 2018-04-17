The Kardashians Have Once Again Descended upon Cleveland, to Be with Sister Khloé

It's clear that Khloé Kardashian is in the midst of a bit of a crisis. Even Cardi B has weighed in. But here's a quick recap for those who've somehow managed to miss out on the whole scandal : Khloé delivered her first child, True Thompson , following news that the baby's father, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, had been cheating on her.

Khloé gave birth in Cleveland, Tristan's birthplace, with her family by her side. Of course, the ever-dependable Kris Jenner was with her daughter. Also present were Kourtney and Kim Kardashian , the latter of whom reportedly held up Khloé's leg during her delivery. But both sisters left soon after: Kim flew out the next day to attend her 20-year high school reunion in L.A., while Kourtney joined her younger sisters Kendall and Kylie, as well as their ex-boyfriends, at Coachella .

Loading View on Instagram

On Monday night, though, four hours after Khloé revealed she'd name her baby True—a choice that sticks out even amidst all the family's recent extremely, um, innovative names —Kim announced she'd be returning to Cleveland with Kourtney via an Instagram post of them posing atop a golf cart, captioned "We’re on our way sis..." Around the same time, TMZ reported that Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall were seen arriving in the city via private jet.

The fact that the whole family has now deigned to descend on the perfectly nice state of Ohio, and even do so a second time, suggests they are supporting Khloé during this time. (The only sister missing is Kylie, who, to be fair, is a new mom herself, and definitely still gets points for being the first family member to publicly congratulate her sister.) Still, the family has proven surprisingly adaptable to the Midwest: Late on Monday, Kendall posted an Instagram story of her and Kourtney sashaying down a rather bleak hallway in Cleveland, and Kris and Kourtney have kept up with posting their sponcon. Kourtney, meanwhile, seems to have accepted that she'll be celebrating her birthday, which is tomorrow, in Ohio. And, most surprisingly of all, Kim has apparently refused to accept that the city's culinary scene is any different from that of L.A.—or at least, to let it stop her from embarking on a 10-day cleanse.

Related: A Complete Timeline of the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Scandal