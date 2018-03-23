Now that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner has officially given birth to seven-week-old Stormi Webster , she has returned to social media, and reinvented herself as a mommy blogger . While she mostly enjoys posting pictures of baby Stormi, she's also getting out and about. Enter Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , and resident BFF Jordyn Woods .

Kardashian, 38, left her three kids at home to attend a "little dinner party" with her younger siblings and family friend. The reality star posted a photo of the group of four posing in a mirror with near matching outfits, all wearing some form of black, white, and denim. Kendall and Kourtney matched in light wash jeans and black shoes, though Kourtney opted for a revealing crop top while Kendall wore a turtleneck (it's unclear what the forecast was at the time of the photograph). New mom Kylie wore a short black dress with thigh-high boots and an oversize white blazer, and Woods kept it simple with a white button down, khaki pants, and a Fendi fanny pack slung over her shoulder.

Though sisters Khloé and Kim missed the party, the former showed her support from somewhere in Ohio, where she is reportedly nesting in anticipation for the birth of her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. "Realest of the real ones," the 33-year-old mom-to-be commented on Kourtney's photo. Once Khloé's baby girl enters the world to form a trifecta with Chicago West and Stormi Webster, there's no doubt that there will be plenty more dinner parties, sushi dates , and home tours in her future.

