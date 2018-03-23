The filming for Big Little Lies season two is currently underway, and a major hair change from one of the leads could indicate a darker direction for everyone’s favorite affluent beachside drama. A week after Shailene Woodley announced her return to the role of Jane Chapman with some dark brown hair dye and an Instagram post , she switched things up again with an even more drastic makeover. As StyleCaster noticed, the actress showed up at Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories launch party with jet-black hair and blunt bangs.

Assuming that Woodley did not wrap up her scenes in just one week or recently discovered wigs, the new hairdo is likely a makeover for Jane, who spent a good deal of last season in brandless athleisure and a no-nonsense ponytail. While sometimes a makeover is just a makeover, on TV, it rarely is. From clique-hopping glow-ups to espionage-enabling disguises , on-screen makeovers usually mean something . Considering its resemblance to a certain girl next door’s dark alter ego on Riverdale , could Woodley’s new look indicate a similar descent into edginess for Jane?

Pinterest Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

With Big Little Lies part two scheduled to debut some time in 2019 , it’ll be quite some time before we know for sure. As for the second season’s non-follicular storylines, all we know so far is that Meryl Streep will be joining as the mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård), who fell to his death last season after being pushed by Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz). According to HBO , Streep’s character will arrive “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death and on the hunt for answers.” Bonnie’s parents will also make an appearance (is Angela Bassett free?), and Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Reese Witherspoon will all reprise their roles. Aside from that, HBO has been keeping the plot tightly under wraps. However the story turns out, 2019 cannot come soon enough.

