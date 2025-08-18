Earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber declared Butter Yellow officially “played out,” championing a fresher, zestier alternative she coined “lemontini.” But her close friend Bella Hadid seems to disagree. Yesterday, Hadid rocked the pastel shade from head-to-toe while out in Los Angeles, signaling that the summer It color is going nowhere—at least for a few more weeks until an unexpected fall color pops up in the ether.

Following a busy week promoting her new Orebella fragrance, Hadid slipped into an easy-breezy summer dress from the It Girl-loved brand, With Jéan. The model’s mini leaned into Y2K aesthetics with a strapless, drawstring bodice and a teensy-tiny bubble skirt. At the waist, there was a built-in, eyelet-embellished belt, giving an edgier touch to the draped bustier. Hadid leaned even further into the It shade with a pair of matching Rogier Vivier sling backs, a choice that paired nicely with her glowing skin and honey blonde hair, which she unveiled this spring.

BACKGRID

Over the years, Hadid has been more inclined to set trends than follow them—but her recent embrace of butter yellow speaks to a broader shift among the celebrity set. The hue—a soft, pastel yellow that borders on cream—first emerged at the tail end of last summer when, ironically, Bieber announced her first pregnancy in a sheer maternity ensemble from Saint Laurent. Soon after, butter yellow made its way to the red carpet, where stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and Timothée Chalamet rocked it in more formal settings.

In the early days of summer 2025, a small circle of celebrities returned to the color. But as the season has progressed, it’s quietly faded behind a new, yet entirely familiar, crop of trends: flip-flops, polo shirts, capri pants, and polka dots, chief among them.

Still, if anyone can give a second life to butter yellow dressing heading into fall, it’s certainly Hadid.

