This weekend, up-and-coming model and, you know, Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, hit the tattoo parlor with her godfather Macaulay Culkin, and emerged with matching tats in the form of tiny spoons . In a way, it was just as much as a rite of passage in becoming a seasoned model as her newfound status as a Raf Simons muse : everyone from Kendall and Kylie Jenner to newer names like Luka Sabbat have tattoos. Today, ink is practically de rigeur for the industry—perhaps thanks to Kate Moss, an early pioneer who's now been proudly sporting a mini anchor and a so-called tramp stamp by none other than the artist Lucian Freud, reportedly making it worth over £1 million. Amongst the celebrities with tattoos, there are some, like Cat McNeil, who went big, with at least two dozen, others, like Bella Hadid, who kept it simple with miniature—and significant—symbols. (Many, though, are definitely the handiwork of Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy , who's tatted Justin Bieber on a private plane, as well as Delevingne post-Met Gala.) Take a look at models's ink everywhere from Kendall Jenner's lip to Delevingne's big toe, here.