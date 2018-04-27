It's been a trying few days for Kim Kardashian West . Over the past few days, she's had to defend Kanye West's Twitter escapades and fend off accusations of copying a perfume bottle, all while promoting her new fragrance, KKW Body with a steady stream of nudes . But despite all of that, she also found the time to make a TV appearance and address the Kardashian clan's biggest elephant in the room: Tristan Thompson and his alleged cheating scandal.

On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show released a sneak peek of next Monday's episode with Kardashian West, and in the clip, she finally breaks her silence on the whole situation with Thompson and her sister, new mother Khloé Kardashian. Basically, the weekend before Kardashian gave birth to her and Thompson's baby daughter, tabloids published footage allegedly appearing to show Thompson and a mystery brunette making out at a club the weekend prior, Thompson and three women making out in October, and Thompson entering a hotel with the woman on April 7 and 8.

"Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides that it’s just so f*cked up," Kardashian West tells DeGeneres in the preview, adding, "We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m not going talk...I’m going to, like, keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad."

"I’m going to try not to say anything too negative because one day, True is going to see this," Kardashian West continued, referring to her newborn baby niece, "and you know, it’s just so messed up."

This is the first time Kardashian West, or any member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for that matter, has publicly and directly addressed the alleged scandal. Previously , a longtime friend of the family, radio host Lisa Stanley, said any rumors about Kris Jenner orchestrating the alleged scandal for publicity was "such horse sh*t." "Even Kris has her line she draws in the sand," Stanley said, adding that she had not spoken to the family about that reported scandal in particular. "And by the way, she’s not gonna plan something against her child, who’s not only been through hell and back with Lamar Odom—that cheating scumbag—but now she’s dealing with this guy."