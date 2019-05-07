By now, you've seen the campiest red carpet moments from the 2019 Met Gala : there was Lady Gaga's burlesque act, Katy Perry's chandelier, Zendaya's Cinderella moment, and so many feathers. But for every impossible-to-miss image that you'll see on the Internet for weeks to come, there were some quiet moments on the Met Gala red carpet that you won’t see in photos or didn't catch on TV. From Anna Wintour's giddy reaction to Lady Gaga's arrival to Liam Hemsworth's unexpected bromance with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, here is a minute-by-minute recap of exactly what went down on the Met Gala red carpet.

5:03 p.m . The press are lead out to their places on the carpet much earlier than usual, meaning there's more time to make awkward chitchat with the your nearby reporter, who you'll stand next to like a sardine for the next four hours. "Do you watch Game of Thrones ?" is a popular ice-breaker.

5:13 p.m. Anna Wintour arrives in a full feathered cape, which she reveals is the last piece Karl Lagerfeld ever designed for her.

5:21 p.m. Screams of bloody murder indicate that either Lady Gaga or Harry Styles has arrived. Wintour, who had reappeared at the top of the steps says that it's Gaga. “They sound female," notes her daughter Bee Carrozzini. "Are you sure it’s not Harry?”

5:28 p.m. Indeed it is Gaga, and you can't miss her . She's arrived in a gigantic pink gown that is inflated with blowing air, and surrounded by men dancing with umbrellas. Wintour claps her hands in delight

5:30 p.m. Lest you think the show was over with those dancing men, Gaga straight up does an outfit change right there on the carpet. Wintour is cracking up.

5:33 p.m. Another reveal! How’s that for camp? Men are spritzing her with perfume and she’s got a Zack Morris style phone. How is anyone supposed to top this? "They should go home," remarks Wintour.

5:56 p.m. Truly bloodcurdling screams like you've never heard before (unless you've been to a One Direction concert) means that Styles must be here. Yep, there he is, and he's wearing a sheer shirt.

6:18 p.m. It’s the time of night when things get busy and people try to sneak by in noticed. Among them: Josh Kushner taking iPhone pics of wife Karlie Kloss as she poses for photographers.

6:33 p.m. Taron Egerton gets sidetracked during an interview when he notices Anderson .Paak is standing a mere two feets away. "Me and my dudes all came to see you in concert," he says, working up the nerve to chat. "You’re the man”

6:38 p.m. Frank Ocean, in a windbreaker, speed walks in, stopping momentarily to take a quick picture of the line of reporters, largely unbeknownst to them.

6:55 p.m. Abbey Lee Kershaw is dressed as a literal mermaid in Thom Browne, which causes Riverdale star Madeleine Petsch to literally scream "Wow" to no one in particular.

6:56 p.m. A blonde Kris Jenner is chatting with James Charles who is wearing a metal mesh Alexander Wang shirt, last worn by Behati Prinsloo at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

6:58 p.m. A stray rose has fallen out of the sides of the carpet; Kyle MacLachlan picks it up and tucks it back in.

7:12 p.m. Cody Fern, in a turquoise tulle mask and matching cowboy boots, asks Demi Moore, in a black dress, where's her camp. “It’s underneath," she replies.

7:14 p.m. Jared Leto is here with a mold of his head . Miley Cyrus shakes her own head, acknowledging her sparkly Saint Laurent can’t upstage that, so up the carpet she goes.

7:16 p.m. Tonight in, "Wait, how do they know each other?": Liam Hemsworth and Cory Gamble, who greet each other with a giant hug.

7:22 p.m. Just a few minutes after Shawn Mendes walks the carpet, Hailey Bieber (sans Justin) makes her way in. Lest you forget, last year the pair walked the carpet together . What a difference a year makes!

7:35 p.m. Katy Perry makes her way slowly, very slowly up the stairs, dressed like a literal chandelier. "It's a chandelier," she exclaims. Yeah, we got that.

7:49 p.m. Even Wonder Woman is not immune to selfies, apparently. Gal Godot whips out her phone to take a picture with Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller

7:56 p.m. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra slip in behind Janelle Monae, whose boob is wearing an eye that blinks (there's really no other way to put that). Chopra is in a feathered Dior gown that is shedding a bit. “I’m just gonna leave feathers everywhere,” she says.

8:06 p.m. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make it to the top of the stairs, where they go over to greet Kris Jenner. "I love your hair," Kardashian declares. "I think it looks so good."

8:15 p.m. Now that Kylie and Kendall Jenner have made their way to the top, it's time for a family photo. The entire Kardashian clan heads down the stairs, though Kardashian stops to greet a friend, prompting Kendall to tell her to hurry up.

8:35 p.m. Is anyone happier to be here than Lizzo? Dressed in all pink, she's dancing all over the carpet while her date Marc Jacobs looks on, laughing. "Listen, there is a million dresses on this motherfucking jacket," she exclaims, twirling around. "Pink hair don't care, and diamonds, bitch."

8:45 p.m. Speaking of pink hair, Nicki Minaj has returned to her unnatural roots to match her Prabal Gurung dress. And with that, the red carpet is a wrap! On to the after parties.

12:21 a.m. Midnight is considered early for Met Gala night, and yet the Louis Vuitton table is already holding it down at The Standard Hotel, complete with Chloe Grace Moretz and Alicia Vikander breaking it down with a private dance party.

12:47 p.m. Robyn is circling the room, largely unnoticed save for a few slack-jawed viewers who clearly know the true meaning of camp .

1: 12 a.m. Idris Elba, newlywed and official host of the party, is taking his duties seriously, going up to nearly every attendee and asking if the are having fun.

1:36 a.m. We have a surprise guest in the form of Lizzo, who takes it to the famed circular bartop to perform her hit “Juice." "I need everyone to give it up for my goddamn ass," she exclaims, and the crowd obliges.

1:55 a.m. The DJ gives a shout out to Sebastian Stan for the success of Avengers: Endgame . Pom Klementioff, Michael B. Jordan, and Benedict Cumberbatch are also in the room, but sure? Good for the Winter Soldier.

2:07 a.m. A dazed Shawn Mendes finds refuge in fellow pop star Dua Lipa, who encourages him to come down to the VIP section, where they partake in several selfies.

2: 18 a.m. Big mood: the VIP area security guard who is currently wearing air pods.

2:38 a.m. Lest you worry the Standard's smoking roof disappear in wake of Juuls, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Emma Roberts, and Garrett Hedlund are among the celebs congregating in the night air.

2:45 a.m Katy Perry hops on the mic to encourage everyone to keep the party going. "If you guys aren’t having fun it’s because you haven’t taken off your gown and you haven’t had enough... alcohol."

3:44 a.m. Nearly an hour later, it's clearly time to go, as Perry dissembles her burger dress in the lobby, hopefully in favor of an actual burger. The Tuesday hangover is coming.