It’s that time of year again — on Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams announced the nominations for this year’s 95th Academy Awards. It’s been a somewhat heated race this year, and as usual, there were a fair share of snubs and surprises.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the race with eleven nominations, including for the biggest prize, Best Picture (the other contenders in that category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The way Of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking). Brian Tyree Henry received a surprise nod for his role in Causeway opposite Jennifer Lawrence, while Danielle Deadwyler was snubbed for her portrayal of Emmett Till’s mother in Till.

Andrea Riseborough’s last minute campaign worked, earning her a Best Lead Actress nod for To Leslie, while Viola Davis received nothing for her role in The Woman King. No women were nominated in the directors category, a fact that the organization Women in Film has already called out (female directors have won the past two years, including Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for Power of the Dog).

The 2023 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8PM EST. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host after last year’s ceremony was led by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall (after going host-less the previous two years).

See the full list of Oscar nominations below:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (performed by Sofia Carson)

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (performed by Lady Gaga)

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (performed by Rihanna)

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava)

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (performed by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne)

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick