Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads the 2023 Oscar Nominations
The 95th Academy Awards will take place in March.
It’s that time of year again — on Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and M3GAN star Allison Williams announced the nominations for this year’s 95th Academy Awards. It’s been a somewhat heated race this year, and as usual, there were a fair share of snubs and surprises.
Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the race with eleven nominations, including for the biggest prize, Best Picture (the other contenders in that category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The way Of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking). Brian Tyree Henry received a surprise nod for his role in Causeway opposite Jennifer Lawrence, while Danielle Deadwyler was snubbed for her portrayal of Emmett Till’s mother in Till.
Andrea Riseborough’s last minute campaign worked, earning her a Best Lead Actress nod for To Leslie, while Viola Davis received nothing for her role in The Woman King. No women were nominated in the directors category, a fact that the organization Women in Film has already called out (female directors have won the past two years, including Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for Power of the Dog).
The 2023 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8PM EST. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host after last year’s ceremony was led by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall (after going host-less the previous two years).
See the full list of Oscar nominations below:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Original Song
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (performed by Sofia Carson)
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (performed by Lady Gaga)
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (performed by Rihanna)
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava)
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once (performed by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne)
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick