The 15 Best Fashion Homages of 2025

Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Apple Martin—these women know we must honor the fashion icons who have come before us, even if, like Martin, those icons are our own flesh and blood. Referential dressing (which has been popular among celebrities for a few years now) reached new heights in 2025, as stars began to pay homage to their own family members—and in some cases, themselves. Amber Valletta reminded everyone that she was the first woman to wear that iconic Versace dress, while Martin bragged to the world that she gets to shop in Gwyneth Paltrow’s closet. Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera, meanwhile, used their younger selves as references, perhaps the biggest flex of all. Reverence was shown for all the fashion legends this year: Cher, Grace Kelly, Beyoncé, Carrie Bradshaw. Luckily, though, each woman was able to make the recycled looks their own (or else, what’s the point?). See for yourself in our list of the 15 best fashion homages this year.

Ariana Grande in Catherine Deneuve’s Saint Laurent Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana Grande may have experienced her first-ever Oscar season this year, but the dress she wore to the annual nominees dinner was a seasoned pro. The black gown with a bow-wrapped waist and a pink, ostrich feather-decorated neckline attended the Oscars in 1999 on the back of Catherine Deneuve when she was nominated for her role in Indochine.

Zendaya as Bianca Jagger in Louis Vuitton Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images There were many historic fashion references at the 2025 Met Gala, but one of the most notable came from Zendaya. The actor attended the event in a custom white Louis Vuitton suit with a matching hat that covered the top part of her face. The ensemble was inspired by Bianca Jagger, and her passion for suiting, specifically her 1971 wedding suit, especially fitting considering Zendaya got engaged to Tom Holland earlier this year.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Selika Lazevski in Burberry TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A similar tailored, hat-topped ensemble came from Jodie Turner-Smith at the 2025 Met Gala. The actor used the opportunity of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme to honor Selika Lazevski. Turner-Smith’s burgundy Burberry ensemble referenced the Black equestrian and the famous portraits taken of her by Paul Nadar in 1891.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jenna Ortega in Carrie Bradshaw’s Dior Michael Tran / AFP/Michael Loccisano/WireImage John Galliano’s newsprint for Dior has an impressive amount of staying power. Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker initially made the print, known as “Galliano Gazette” or “Christian Dior Daily,” famous as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. But since then, it has been worn by every celebrity who can get their hands on it. This year, two stars stepped out in different versions of the design. In April, Rachel Brosnahan wore a black, printed mini dress to CinemaCon while promoting Superman, likely as a reference to her character in the film, Lois Lane, a reporter for the fictional Daily Planet. A month later, the gazette print returned, this time on Jenna Ortega. The actor actually wore the exact design Bradshaw dons in season three of SATC (as well as in the second film).

Tyla in Beyoncé’s Roberto Cavalli Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Tyla has proven her love and appreciation for Y2K and early aughts fashion, so really, we should never be too surprised when the singer steps out in an iconic archival look. But the yellow and orange ombré mini dress she wore while hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards this year took her archival prowess to a whole other level. The Roberto Cavalli piece, which debuted during the spring 2006 season, was first worn by Beyoncé, 19 years before Tyla got a chance to put it on.

Miley Cyrus in Christina Aguilera’s Roberto Cavalli Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If the fringe mini dress Miley Cyrus wore to promote her new album, Something Beautiful, looked familiar, it’s because we’ve seen it before. Christina Aguilera wore the same dress—a Roberto Cavalli fall 2002 design—to the Video Music Awards in 2004.

Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter as Grace Kelly in Rear Window Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may not know Camille Gottlieb by name, but you most definitely know her grandmother, Grace Kelly, the late Princess of Monaco. Gottlieb honored her grandmother at the Red Cross Ball this year by wearing a recreation of the black-and-white off-the-shoulder dress Kelly donned in the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film, Rear Window.

Christina Aguilera in Christina Aguilera’s Versace Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You know you’ve made it when you can reference yourself, which is exactly what Christina Aguilera did when she visited Burlesque: The Musical in London earlier this year. The singer took photos in front of the theater wearing the green, lace-up Versace dress she originally put on for the brand’s fall 2003 campaign when she was just 22 years old. Not long after the editorial came out, Beyoncé also got a chance in the design when she wore it to the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Lindsay Lohan as Freaky Friday’s Anna Coleman in Ludovic de Saint Sernin Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Just like Aguilera, Lohan referenced herself at the U.K. premiere of Freakier Friday in July. The actor wore a sparkling purple Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress modeled after a very similar two-piece set from the original 2003 film. And to really bring the reference home, Lohan accessorized with a little red guitar Judith Leiber bag, an homage to her character’s own preferred instrument.

Zoë Kravitz as Yasmeen Ghauri in Saint Laurent John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images While the outfit Kravitz wore to the New York premiere of Caught Stealing may look super modern, it’s actually a recreation of a Saint Laurent dress from the house’s spring 1990 collection, originally worn by Yasmeen Ghauri on the runway.

Sabrina Carpenter in Cher’s Bob Mackie Backgrid Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her three VMA wins in style this year, throwing a Studio 54-themed after party for the show. So, of course, she needed a look that truly embraced the event’s disco-era theme, and she turned right to Bob Mackie. The singer was able to get her hands on a bodysuit originally worn by Cher for a performance alongside Tina Turner on The Cher Show in 1975. It doesn’t get more iconic than that.

Addison Rae in Gypsy Rose Lee’s Helen Rose NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Most of the time, when the stars wear vintage, they pull from the early aughts, the ’90s, and sometimes the ’80s (or the ’70s, in The Carpenters’ case), but Addison Rae went much farther back in time when preparing for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer wore a midcentury beaded and rhinestoned dress, originally owned by burlesque legend Gypsy Rose Lee. The piece was created by Helen Rose, a costume designer for MGM Studios, and exists in two other iterations. There’s a red version, worn by Lee in the 1958 film Screaming Mimi, and a silver version, owned by Dita Von Teese. The gold, sourced by the vintage boutique, The Way We Wore, reportedly weighs 14 pounds thanks to all that embellishment. Still, Rae had no problem moving in it on stage.

Emma Stone in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Great Expectations Look MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images When Emma Stone stepped out in this green two-piece in October, it made quite a stir. You may be wondering, why? It’s quite simple. But the look is identical to the Donna Karan spring 1996 set Gwyneth Paltrow wore in Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 romantic drama Great Expectations. It’s unclear why Stone chose to recreate this look while promoting her new movie, Bugonia, but we’re obviously not mad about it.

Amber Valletta in the Versace Dress Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Before you say, “Oh, that’s Amber Valletta wearing J. Lo’s iconic Versace dress,” check yourself. Because before Jennifer Lopez inspired the creation of Google Images by wearing this design to the 2000 Grammys, Valletta modeled it on the runway for Versace’s spring 2000 show. She then put it on again for the brand’s campaign, all before Lopez ever slipped into it. Still, the 2025 CFDA Awards was the first time Valletta ever wore the dress to an event, which is a big milestone, and she had good reason to finally do so: to honor Donatella Versace, who took home the Positive Change Award at the event this year.