20 Halloween Costume Ideas for Serious Fashion Fans

Coming up with a great Halloween costume can often feel like an impossible task. You want to choose something unique but still recognizable, cool but still cute, a look that will start conversations and gain an impressed nod from your fellow partygoers. Luckily, this year has been filled with stylish moments that warrant the honor of being Halloween costumes. There have been outrageous red carpets looks, movie characters with wardrobes we’ve been admiring since we first saw them on the big screen, runway shows, pregnancy news, and the Paris Olympics—all providing fodder for costumes that will make you the center of attention at any spooky soiree. Some of these can be DIY’d after a trip to the hardware store (it only depends on your competency and comfort level with a hot glue gun). If you’d rather keep it simple, however, a good closet raid can have you looking like Addison Rae at the MTV Video Music Awards or Tashi Duncan in Challengers in no time. You’re guaranteed to be the best dressed at your event in one of these costume ideas inspired by the year’s most fashionable moments.

Maschinenmensch Zendaya Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images The release of both Dune 2 and Challengers meant Zendaya and Law Roach had quite a busy year turning out headline-making looks that referenced both the desert world of Arrakis and the high-stress environment of professional tennis. Honestly, this entire list could be made up of recreations of Zendaya’s red carpet ensembles from the past few months, but there is one that stood out among the rest—and it just so happens that it would make the best costume. Of course, we’re talking about the cyborg suit (aka “Maschinenmensch”) from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection, which Zendaya wore to the Dune 2 premiere in London back in February. This one might be slightly difficult to recreate, but anyone with a degree in DIY should be up for the task.

Demi Moore and/or Margaret Qualley in The Substance Courtesy of Mubi If you really want to prove you’re in the know, dress up like a character from the recently released body horror film, The Substance for Halloween. Have a bright-yellow wool coat in your closet? Then you’re already halfway to Demi Moore’s character, Elisabeth. Just nab some red gloves, big sunglasses, and the box from your latest Amazon purchase. Or, dress like Margaret Qualley’s Sue on the set of her aerobics show in her ’80s workout finest. A metallic body suit, leg warmers, and a high ponytail will get the job done. The perfect scenario, however, would involve partnering up with a friend and each taking one of the characters. Just remember, “you are one.”

Maison Margiela’s Artisinal 2024 Collection Courtesy of Maison Margiela Possibly the most-discussed collection of the year was John Galliano’s artisanal collection for Maison Margiela. There were touches of art nouveau, the Victorian era, Dickens, and porcelain dolls. Models’s bodies took on new forms thanks to corsetry and trompe l’oeil effects. There was just as much beauty in the tattered pieces as in the crisp gowns, and the theatricality of the event was emphasized by Gwendolyn Christie closing the show with a flourish. Following its debut, the collection was seen on many celebrities—initially Hunter Schafer, who was followed by Ariana Grande, Greta Gerwig, and Kendall Jenner. That means even some of your less fashion-obsessed friends will be familiar with the collection when you show up to the party dressed as your own Margiela doll.

Tyla at the Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Every year, there is one Met Gala guest who attends the event in a dress that would lend itself exceptionally well to a Halloween costume. This year, we’re giving that distinction to Tyla, who made her Met Gala debut in a custom Balmain dress by Olivier Rousteing. The South African singer looked like a beachy goddess in the gown, which was sculpted to her body and covered in sand. When she stood still on the carpet, posing for the cameras, she looked like a sculpture emerging from the dunes. To achieve this costume, you’ll need a whole lot of one thing: sand, of course. The easiest way to go about recreating Tyla’s Met Gala moment is by taking a corseted gown and covering it with glue, then sand. You may shed throughout the night, but that will only add to the effect.

Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you want to dress up as a Met Gala attendee while still embodying the ethos of Halloween, look no further than Lana Del Rey’s Seán McGirr-designed Alexander McQueen ensemble. The key to this costume is a bolt of nude tulle and a trip outside to gather some twigs. Then, a nude dress and some sturdy glue will get the job done—and all you’ll need to complete the look is a vape and that newlywed glow.

Cowboy Carter Beyoncé Photograph by Pamela Hanson for W Western wear is shaping up to be the big takeaway trend from 2024, so everyone say, “thank you, Beyoncé!” for leading the charge. (Of course, one can also thank Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton, Bella Hadid’s new relationship, and the enduring influence of brands like Willy Chavarria.) But back to Beyoncé, because she is very much the figurehead of this trend and a recreation of one of her Cowboy Carter looks will make for a great Halloween costume. Try a simple white tank, brown chaps, a hat, lasso, and bandanna to recreate one of the simpler ensembles from our cover shoot with the singer. Or, buy some red, white, and blue leather to turn yourself into the singer on the Cowboy Carter album cover. Likely, you already have the pieces in your house to make this costume come to life—you might just need to thrift a bolo tie and cowboy hat to finish it off.

Cate Blanchett’s Hodakova Look Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Never one to shy away from fun fashion, Cate Blanchett made quite the statement when she arrived to the premiere of her film Borderlands wearing a Hodakova top comprised of 102 upcycled spoons. Not only was it a headline-making moment, but it also seems like the look could be easily replicated. Head to your nearest yard sale and collect all the spoons you can. Then, with the help of some hot glue, attach them to a Hanes tank top. If you really want to commit to the bit, halfway through the night, you should change into a blazer lined with spoons, like the one Blanchett wore at the Toronto Film Festival in September, just a month after the original look.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors Images courtesy of Peacock/NBC. Collage by Ashley Peña It seemed like season two of The Traitors was unavoidable. Everywhere you went, someone was talking about Phaedra Parks’s one-liners, Parvati Shallow’s headbands, or Alan Cumming’s outfits. The Emmy Award-winning host has described his tartan-heavy, dramatic looks as the wardrobe of a “dandy Scottish laird of the manor.” From his funeral attire to his bedazzled Snuggie, there are so many ensembles that could easily be recreated for a unique, yet instantly recognizable Halloween costume. But in case you’re worried, be sure to add some thick-frame glasses, a brightly colored beret, and a little dog for petting. You can tap people on the shoulder and purr, “murderrrr” at them so there’s no doubt of who you’re emulating.

Emily in Paris Courtesy of Netflix Viewers may be fighting between Team Gabriel or Team Marcello, but everyone who tuned into Emily In Paris season four can agree on one thing: the outfits were, once again, ridiculous. For the first time, we got to see Emily’s winter wardrobe, which was unsurprisingly filled with colorful furs, inconspicuous boots, and kooky accessories. To really stand out as the marketing maven on Halloween, make sure you don’t hold back when it comes to clashing colors and prints, plus, that old-timey camera phone case will ensure everyone knows you’re dressed up like the expat. Need help sourcing Emily’s most outrageous pieces? We already did the research necessary to transform you into Emily Cooper.

Tashi Duncan from Challengers @challengersmovie Yes, Zendaya is already on this list, but Tashi Duncan is not. Dressing up as the Challengers character is the perfect excuse to break out that cute white tennis dress you haven’t worn since that trip to Martha’s Vineyard three years back. Or, it’s the reason you’ve needed to purchase the Loewe “I Told Ya” shirt. You can also grab a strapless blue mini dress and go as a young Duncanator. Either way, make sure to pay attention to the hair for this costume. If you’re tennis-playing Tashi, you need that Rapunzel-esque braid, but if you opt for a look from Tashi’s later years, the bob is a must.

Bella Baxter from Poor Things Photo by Atsushi Nishijima; Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures Another movie-themed costume option is dressing up as Bella Baxter from Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things. Holly Waddington’s costume work in the film was masterful, inspired by everything from the Elizabethan era all the way up to the ’80s with some Elsa Schiaparelli, Victorian tones, and even ’60s space-age designers thrown in the mix. To conquer this one, we suggest focusing on the Victorian aspects of the wardrobe, as they are likely the most recognizable when it comes to Bella. Opt for pastel colors, enormous sleeves, and garments worn incorrectly. Those bloomers you bought because you heard they were on-trend, but you can’t find a way to wear them out in public? They’re perfect for your Bella moment. The most important part of the look, though, is most definitely a long, black wig—we’re talking Cher here—and some very filled-in eyebrows. Then, all you need to do is practice your Bella Baxter dance moves and you’ll have completed the transformation.

Anya Taylor Joy in Paco Rabanne Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Another memorable red carpet moment this year came in the form of Anya Taylor Joy’s vintage Paco Rabanne dress at the Australian premiere of her film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The look, courtesy of Rabanne’s 1996 spring couture collection, was truly out of this world, featuring a chainmail dress and matching headpiece, both of which were covered with hatpin-like adornments that stuck out from her head and waist. Now, this piece as a Halloween costume would be an absolute showstopper, but we advise you not to wear it if you’re attending a party held in close quarters. This is definitely more appropriate for an outdoor affair where you have space to move around without poking anyone’s eye out.

Miley Cyrus in Maison Margiela Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images If you want to go for a similarly impactful look that’s slightly less...well, lethal, try Miley Cyrus’s outfit at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer wore a custom ensemble designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, made out of 14,000 gold safety pins. Transparently, this dress did take over 675 hours to complete, which may seem like a bit too much of an investment for Halloween, but those dedicated enough will get it done, and it will absolutely be worth it. Once you’ve got all the pins strategically placed, it’s important you finish off the costume with some well-teased hair and perhaps a faux Grammy, considering Cyrus took home her first at the show that night.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have enjoyed theme dressing together ever since they were cast as Glinda and Elphaba in the Wicked movie. If you’re excited for the Broadway adaption to hit theaters in November, and you have a friend who will be attending the midnight premiere with you, dressing up as Grande and Erivo is a unique way to celebrate the upcoming film. There will likely be many Glinda and Elphabas out on Halloween night, but dressing as Grande and Erivo in their now-signature pink and green looks is a fun fashion twist on the more expected costume. If you need some inspiration, we suggest their extremely chic ensembles from the Paris Olympics this summer, where both actresses looked especially prim and proper in their coordinating tea-length dresses.

Addison Rae at the MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Addison Rae has proven anything over her time in the spotlight, it’s that she has a singular style she won’t alter to fit into the mainstream consciousness. Take her look for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which she attended in custom Claire Sullivan. The ensemble was more elevated lingerie than anything else, featuring a white satin bra with a padded bust and a matching pair of underwear. Peep-toe heels, a tutu overskirt, and ostrich feather details completed the ensemble, as did Rae’s ability to really sell the unconventional outfit on the red carpet. Obviously, you have to be brave to wear this one out on Halloween (and attending a very specific kind of party), but it’s likely the easiest look to recreate on the list. You probably already have white lingerie in your closet which you can pad out, and then all you need is a tutu to cut in half with some feathers to decorate. And don’t forget to practice those poses beforehand.

Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy Announcement @haileybieber If you’re pop culture obsessed and looking for a couple’s costume where you and your partner have to put in little to no effort, then Hailey Bieber’s stylish pregnancy announcement is absolutely the way to go. All you need is a white lace maxi dress and a matching piece of fabric to wrap around your head. Then, just stuff a pillow under the dress (or, perhaps you’re already pregnant, making this option even more appropriate). Your partner, then, can just throw on a black fleece and a baseball hat and follow you around while taking photos of you all night. You two will look chic, and you’ll get some great documentation of the evening.

Blake Lively on the It Ends With Us Press Tour Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you loved Blake Lively’s looks on her It Ends With Us tour or hated them, you have to admit, they would make some good Halloween costumes. Basically, everyone had an opinion on this press circuit, so the outrageous ensembles Lively wore while promoting her film are now part of the cultural zeitgeist and will absolutely spark some debate at your Halloween event. To recreate this costume, pull every floral piece out of your closet and wear it all at once. If you opt for pants, don’t forget to expose your boxers underneath, and of course, make sure your hair is looking long, blonde, and casually tousled à la Serena van der Woodsen. If you want to guarantee you’re recognizable as Lively, try to recreate her dress from the movie’s London premiere by beddazling a floral maxi gown. But don’t forget the bright-red, fuzzy coat—that’s a must.

Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Lady Gaga’s promotional looks during the press tour for her new film have definitely caught our attention. Her most successful sartorial outing—and the one that lends itself the most to a Halloween costume—was at the Venice Film Festival back in September, when she attended the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere in a plunging Christian Dior couture dress with sculptural pick-ups around the skirt. The centerpiece of the costume will come from a recreation of her lace mask: a Philip Treacy 2001 couture creation once worn by fashion patron Isabella Blow, and believed to now be part of Daphne Guinness’s personal collection.

Kylie Jenner @kyliejenner Every year, the Schiaparelli couture show provides some great Halloween costume fodder. Although no one donned a stuffed lion on their chest, nor thousands of Swarovski crystals on their body this year, Kylie Jenner did attend the show looking like a sparkling, pink bride. The key to this costume is the modern take on a veil, which Jenner used to cover her face, an effect that, like Del Rey’s Met Gala ensemble, can be achieved with some good tulle. If you’re really feeling crafty (and you have access to a sewing machine), you could try to recreate the sheer, corseted dress Jenner wore to the event, or you can just try to find the closest dupe in the store. Either way, don’t forget about the satin duvet-like coat, which can easily be recreated with your own bed topper and will keep you warm on that late-October night.