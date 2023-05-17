Zendaya Is In Italy But Her Dress Is Pure Hollywood Glamour

It’s a well known fact that Zendaya has mastered the art of red carpet dressing. From enviable archival pulls to off the runway selects, the actress can create an unforgettable moment like no other. Now the 26-year-old has added another show-stopping appearance to her growing carpet repertoire while attending an event for luxury brand Bulgari in Venice, Italy.

The actress’ look for the occasion, a black strapless Richard Quinn gown, featured a swooping neckline and a subtle, yet dramatic, train. Reminiscent of old Hollywood stars a la Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, Zendaya paired the silhouette with sparkling jewels from the Italian brand, a subtle smokey eye, and a sleek updo.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was custom made for the star by the British designer whose avant-garde designs, expert tailoring, and subversive pieces have become a rapid favorite amongst stars. Kylie Jenner has worn several pieces and Cardi B sported a Chanel-inspired look for this year’s Met Gala designed by Quinn.

Before attending the Bulgari event, earlier in the day Zendaya was spotted around Venice with rumored boyfriend Tom Holland. Amongst the night’s star-studded guest list were stars and fellow friends of the brand—Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway (in a hooded Atelier Versace dress), and Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s look featured creative direction from her longtime friend and stylist Law Roach. Though Roach announced his retirement from celebrity styling earlier this year, he has clarified that he will continue to work with the Euphoria star.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z…we are forever!” Roach said on Twitter. Since that March tweet, Roach and Zendaya have teamed up for a Louis Vuitton campaign, vintage Versace moment at CinemaCon, as well as an appearance at the NMACC Gala.

Bulgari’s Mediterranea event comes on opening day of the Cannes Film Festival, which featured a pleathora of familiar faces in their best attire. While Zendaya has yet to appear at the French festival in her career, she had another mesmerizing style moment not so far away—wearing custom Balmain at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Though it is unclear whether Zendaya will make an appearance at Cannes this year there’s hope. It’s only about an hour flight, after all.