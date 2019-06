In the wake of Operation Varsity Blues , the realm of scion-related education has never generated more interest. Especially now that May and June have rolled around meaning it's graduation season, which has celebrity parents like Barack and Michelle Obama stepping out to celebrate. The Obamas may have made the most headlines for doing so, but compared to most proud parents, they kept things pretty low-key; whether they're graduating from kindergarten or college, seemingly every other child-of-celebrity student can be found wearing a cap and gown in an Instagram posted by their proud parents, from the model Amelia Gray Hamlin —who readily commented her displeasure with her mom Lisa Rinna's choice of photo—to Sophia Stallone, whose dad, Sylvester Stallone, couldn't look more thrilled to have seen her graduate from USC scandal-free. See how they've all been celebrating, here.