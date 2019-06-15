Scions

Meet the the Celebrity Children Who Just Graduated, From Prince Jackson to Amelia Gray Hamlin

In the wake of Operation Varsity Blues, the realm of scion-related education has never generated more interest. Especially now that May and June have rolled around meaning it's graduation season, which has celebrity parents like Barack and Michelle Obama stepping out to celebrate. The Obamas may have made the most headlines for doing so, but compared to most proud parents, they kept things pretty low-key; whether they're graduating from kindergarten or college, seemingly every other child-of-celebrity student can be found wearing a cap and gown in an Instagram posted by their proud parents, from the model Amelia Gray Hamlin—who readily commented her displeasure with her mom Lisa Rinna's choice of photo—to Sophia Stallone, whose dad, Sylvester Stallone, couldn't look more thrilled to have seen her graduate from USC scandal-free. See how they've all been celebrating, here.
Amelia Gray Hamlin wearing a graduation cap
Courtesy of @lisarinna
"This cannot be the only photo LOL," the model Amelia Gray Hamlin commented on her mom Lisa Rinna's blurry Instagram of herself flashing a peace sign in her cap and gown.

Courtesy of @willkopelman
Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman reunited to celebrate their daughter Frankie's graduation, shortly after her fifth birthday.

Courtesy of @mollybsims
If this is what the model Molly Sims's son wore to graduate from kindergarten, just wait to see what he wears for his college graduation.

Courtesy of @aliciakeys
"To the most incredible, diploma havin’, music creatin’, star shinin’ @notemarcato," Alicia Keys addressed her congratulations to Nasir Dean, her son with Swizz Beatz, upon his graduation from high school in Miami.

Courtesy of @busyphilipps
It's still a ways away before her father, the screenwriter Marc Silverstein, discovers whether or not Cricket Pearl will be the "coolest camp counselor" and/or "hot in college" that he imagined when he named her. But her mom, Busy Philipps, has been living in the present, celebrating her graduation from kindergarten.

Courtesy of @princejackson
Blanket Jackson tends to keep things private, but he obliged to pose for an Instagram with his brother, Prince Jackson, in honor of his graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of @therock
She may have become the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador before even graduating from high school, but that didn't stop Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from getting sentimental on the occasion of Simone Garcia Johnson's latest milestone.

Courtesy of @arod
Ever attached at the hip, Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his family in celebrating his daughter Natasha (or, as he calls her, "Tashi")'s graduation from middle school.

Courtesy of @piercebrosnanofficial
Before posing with his dad, Pierce Brosnan, in honor of his high school graduation, the model Paris Brosnan appears to have piled as many leis around his neck as possible.

Courtesy of @diddy
"MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING!!!!! Man shit is real!," Diddy captioned an Instagram of himself with his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie , joining them in paying tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter.

Courtesy of @schwarzenegger
Shortly after his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger got married to Chris Pratt, 21-year-old Joseph Baena celebrated a milestone of his own—his graduation from Pepperdine University in Malibu—with his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Courtesy of @officialslystalone
These days, USC might is almost inevitably associated with the college admissions scandal, but Sylvester Stallone made no mention of it when celebrating his daughter Sophia Stallone's graduation from the school in May.

Courtesy of @katiecouric
Seeing as her daughter Carrie graduated from Columbia Journalism School, it's no surprise that Katie Couric honored the occasion with a quote from Walter Cronkite: "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy. It is democracy."

Courtesy of @kellyripa
Before the rite of passage of attending NYU, Lola Consuelos fulfilled her duty of celebrating her graduation from high school with mom and dad Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

