"This cannot be the only photo LOL," the model Amelia Gray Hamlin commented on her mom Lisa Rinna's blurry Instagram of herself flashing a peace sign in her cap and gown.
Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman reunited to celebrate their daughter Frankie's graduation, shortly after her fifth birthday.
If this is what the model Molly Sims's son wore to graduate from kindergarten, just wait to see what he wears for his college graduation.
"To the most incredible, diploma havin’, music creatin’, star shinin’ @notemarcato," Alicia Keys addressed her congratulations to Nasir Dean, her son with Swizz Beatz, upon his graduation from high school in Miami.
It's still a ways away before her father, the screenwriter Marc Silverstein, discovers whether or not Cricket Pearl will be the "coolest camp counselor" and/or "hot in college" that he imagined when he named her. But her mom, Busy Philipps, has been living in the present, celebrating her graduation from kindergarten.
Blanket Jackson tends to keep things private, but he obliged to pose for an Instagram with his brother, Prince Jackson, in honor of his graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
She may have become the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador before even graduating from high school, but that didn't stop Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from getting sentimental on the occasion of Simone Garcia Johnson's latest milestone.
Ever attached at the hip, Jennifer Lopez joined her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his family in celebrating his daughter Natasha (or, as he calls her, "Tashi")'s graduation from middle school.
Before posing with his dad, Pierce Brosnan, in honor of his high school graduation, the model Paris Brosnan appears to have piled as many leis around his neck as possible.
"MY BABIES ARE GRADUATING!!!!! Man shit is real!," Diddy captioned an Instagram of himself with his twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie , joining them in paying tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter.
Shortly after his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger got married to Chris Pratt, 21-year-old Joseph Baena celebrated a milestone of his own—his graduation from Pepperdine University in Malibu—with his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
These days, USC might is almost inevitably associated with the college admissions scandal, but Sylvester Stallone made no mention of it when celebrating his daughter Sophia Stallone's graduation from the school in May.
Seeing as her daughter Carrie graduated from Columbia Journalism School, it's no surprise that Katie Couric honored the occasion with a quote from Walter Cronkite: "Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy. It is democracy."
Before the rite of passage of attending NYU, Lola Consuelos fulfilled her duty of celebrating her graduation from high school with mom and dad Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.