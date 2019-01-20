Martha Stewart, a national treasure, prefers to do things at her own pace—the latest example of which was just as entertaining as when she took her first Uber ever a few months back. Just like Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B, she joined the legions of celebrities this week who took the 10-year challenge, though with a bit of a different spin; when she posted the throwback pic, she "forgot the current photo," as she explained in a follow-up post featuring an extremely pixelated close-up of her face that—and one rather less flattering than the rest of the photos of herself on her feed at that.