Justin Bieber does not follow David Beckham. He also does not follow Beckham's 19-year-old son Brooklyn, though that did not stop him from captioning this blurry throwback as, simply, "Me and @brooklynbeckham dad."
Martha Stewart, a national treasure, prefers to do things at her own pace—the latest example of which was just as entertaining as when she took her first Uber ever a few months back. Just like Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B, she joined the legions of celebrities this week who took the 10-year challenge, though with a bit of a different spin; when she posted the throwback pic, she "forgot the current photo," as she explained in a follow-up post featuring an extremely pixelated close-up of her face that—and one rather less flattering than the rest of the photos of herself on her feed at that.
Did you know that it was, as Diane Keaton enthusiastically reminded her followers, "NATIONAL HAT DAY" earlier this week? The Instagram maven has "A REAL THING FOR HATS," as she put it—a trait recognized even by the Babadook—so naturally, she took care to observe the holiday on the app. "THIS MIGHT BE MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE [hat]," she captioned this photo. "THIS IS A PHOTOGRAPH OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN’S HAT SHOT AND GIVEN TO ME BY THE GREAT ANNIE LEIBOVITZ."
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have Reese Witherspoon as your mom? Well, no doubt quite cringily for her three teenage kids, she gave some of her 16 million followers the answer some insight into the answer to that question by sharing her approach to "talk[ing] to teenagers on Snapchat."
For those who were following the fashion circuit last season, the selfie that Gigi Hadid dug up "from the archives" this past week was simply a throwback to that time that Jeremy Scott tapped her to star in his (slightly controversial) campaign for Moschino's fall 2018 collection which, if you couldn't tell, was semi alien-themed. For those who weren't, though, they likely thought they were getting a first look at what Hadid would look like as a Smurf.
Snoop Dogg has reincarnated himself once again—this time as "Smoooth Dogg," in honor of a Swedish payment service that's apparently been paying him tons of money to follow in Tom Hiddleston's footsteps by allowing a few long-haired dogs to upstage him.
In addition to four long-haired pups, Snoop Dogg (or Smooth Dogg, whichever you prefer) also spent some time this week with four Princess Leia lookalikes, who kept him company at California's 43rd Congressional District for a reason that remains unknown.
Glenn Close may be in the midst of the best awards season of her career, but that hasn't distracted her from asking the big questions like "Can you explain the glasses?," which she asked her followers when encountering a fellow plane passenger with "#strangetravelhabits."
Since the world is suddenly thinking much more about Jessica Simpson's foot than ever before, thanks to an alarming photo she Instagrammed as a plea for help last week, she benevolently updated her concerned followers by informing them that she's taken some steps to address the swelling—namely, as seen her, by cupping.
The swelling can't be that bad, seeing as Simpson still managed to participate in the 10-year challenge—though she's the only one who appears to have put the focus on her extremely lower half.
Derek Blasberg captured the billionaire David Geffen from flexing on his yacht by holding a pillow in the shape of a Quaalude, the party drug that, um, Bill Cosby recently admitted to giving women before allegedly sexually assaulting them.