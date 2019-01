Now that this week has come to an end, it's safe to say that more than a few celebrities have followed Kris Jenner into the uncanny valley of Instagram—including, once again, Jessica Simpson, who provided more than a few updates on the status of her swollen foot , even making it the subject of her take on the 10-year challenge . The challenge was also one of the latest oddities to unsurprisingly appear on the ever reliable Martha Stewart's feed. (Her rogue one , that is—not her empire's official account.) This time, she was accompanied not just by her partner-in crime Snoop Dogg, but also a very Smurf-like Gigi Hadid and one Justin Bieber, who made a brief departure from posting about his "wife," Hailey Baldwin/ Hailey Bieber , by directing some maybe-shade at David Beckham. See who else's strangeness you missed with a recap of this week's strangest celebrity Instagrams, here.