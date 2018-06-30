The same day that Broadway stars performed in a benefit concert to help people detained or struggling at the US-Mexico border, thousands of people took to the streets to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy and the practice of separating families at the border, which, though it has been recently curbed through Trump's executive order, still has left many many, many families that have yet to be reunited.

Among those who attended the nationwide Keep Families Together protests and marches included celebrities, some of whom even spoke at rallies, like One Day At A Time star Justina Machado and Jane The Virgin scene-stealer Jaime Camil, who both addressed the crowd in Los Angeles , per Deadline .

Here, take a look at the many notable people who attended marches or posted about the gatherings on social media:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda has spoken out about immigration before, both in statements and through the words of his characters. "Immigrants: we get the job done!" is a fan-favorite line from Hamilton , his musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was, famously, an immigrant from the West Indies. (Also, look at that dog!)

Jenni Konner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Cortez recently won the Democratic primary in the Bronx and Queens, and is poised to become the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives. She's only 28 and has never held public office before, but won the Democratic nomination by a pretty wide margin.

Sarah Sophie Flicker

Debra Messing

Connie Britton

Britton noted that she'd be attending a march in Boston, proving that celebrities aren't just an NY/LA crowd, and that immigration reform isn't just an NY/LA issue, as some conservatives tend to insinuate.

Mindy Kaling

Natalie Portman

Portman also launched a petition when the issue of family separation first came to national attention, and seems particularly devoted to the cause.

Uzo Aduba

Amy Poehler

Olivia Wilde

Earlier this week, a number of celebrities attended a rally near an immigration checkpoint in Tornillo, Texas, close to the border. Aquaman star Amber Heard, Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp and young star Bella Thorne braved the summer sun to stand up for immigrants:

The Affair's Joshua Jackson attended as well.

As did Happy Endings star Casey Wilson.

Lena Dunham, currently working on her new HBO series Camping , starring Jennifer Garner, marched with Oscar-winning actress and activist Mira Sorvino.

And Scandal's Katie Lowes.

We don't know if the matching white tops are part of the protest or just a smart way to stay cool in the desert, but we're impressed with the turnout!

