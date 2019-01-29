Paris Jackson Got Four Giant Led Zeppelin Tattoos

Two weeks after refuting reports that she'd entered treatment to "prioritize" her mental and physical health, Paris Jackson is capping off the month by carrying right along with her life as usual, which is to say adding to her massive collection of tattoos. At last count, she already had more than 50 (aka more than double the 20-year-old's age). On Tuesday, she debuted her latest addition—which is to say additions—by sharing a photo of four more tats she'd just added to one of her arms, which now run the length of her bicep.

If her latest just look like decoration, you're clearly not a Led Zeppelin fan. The same, of course, can't be said for Jackson, whose enthusiasm took even her by surprise. "Was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then i said fuck it," she elaborated on Twitter of how she ended up with all four, which date back to the band's fourth album. Rather than choose a title, Jimmy Page decided that each band member should contribute a symbol; he opted for "zoso," whereas John Paul Jones chose a circle, Robert Plant chose a feather, and John Bonham chose a trinity.

Jackson has already devoted quite a bit of her body to paying tribute to musicians: She also has tattoos dedicated to David Bowie, Prince, and John Lennon—not to mention, of course, her father, Michael Jackson. Her latest comes courtesy of Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, which was also behind the tiny matching spoon tattoos that she and her godfather , Macaulay Culkin, got in 2017.

Loading View on Instagram

Jackson knows that tattoos aren't for everyone. "The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have, especially when that art means something to me," she captioned a since deleted Instagram, according to People . "Today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don’t see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth," she continued. "They represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i’ll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong."

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Paris Jackson Responds to Reports She's Entered Treatment to "Prioritize" Her Mental and Physical Health