The Most Surprising Models of Fashion Week Fall 2022

The fall 2022 season is officially underway, meaning that the catwalks of New York Fashion Week are back to hosting some unexpected guests. Eckhaus Latta celebrated their tenth anniversary with everyone from actor Hari Nef to fellow designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh, who delivered a surprise of her own by casting the author Ottessa Moshfegh and musician Okay Kaya in the latest from her namesake label. Meanwhile, Julia Fox got a brief break from the many headlines about her breakup with Kanye “Ye” West by making her runway debut at LaQuan Smith in a matter of hours after the news broke. See who else giving modeling a go this season, here.

Julia Fox Photo by Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images Julia Fox made her runway debut at LaQuan Smith to a chorus of cheers. “[It was] very serendipitous,” the actor told W backstage. “Not planned at all—like everything else in my life.”

Ottessa Moshfegh Photo by Albert Urso via Getty Images You’d have to be a real literary buff to recognize Ottessa Moshfegh on the runway at Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and even more so to know that she surprisingly signed to Midland Agency last October. The author of the critically acclaimed 2018 novel My Year of Rest and Relaxation also made an appearance of sorts at Proenza Schouler, where designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough provided showgoers with a copy of her short story Where Will We Go Next?

Okay Kaya Photo by Albert Urso via Getty Images Musician Okay Kaya turned up at both Maryam Nassir Zadeh (seen here) and Eckhaus Latta.

Beverly Johnson Photo by Noam Galai via Getty Image Supermodel Beverly Johnson made a comeback at Sergio Hudson (who technically showed a spring 2022 collection) in a pale pink dress with a peplum trim. The 69-year-old trailblazer last walked the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show at Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Gisele Zelauy Photo by Noam Galai via Getty Images You may not recognize Gisele Zelauy’s name, but if you’ve ever been down an old fashion show YouTube rabbit hole, Hudson’s other casting coup may very well look familiar. The gray-haired 54-year-old was a favorite of Karl Lagerfeld back in the ‘90s, which was also when Franco Moschino christened her the new look of the decade.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Photo by John Lamparski via Getty Images A few days after she delivered a surprise of her own by casting Moshfegh, designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh gave the runway a go at Eckhaus Latta’s 10th anniversary show.

Hari Nef Photo by John Lamparski via Getty Images Fresh off her delightful cameo as Rabbi Jen in the finale of And Just Like That..., Hari Nef also showed her support for longtime friends Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta.

Frankie Rayder Photo by John Lamparski via Getty Images Last but not least, they were joined by 47-year-old Frankie Rayder, who was a runway staple in the 2000s. The model is a close friend of the artist and Eckhaus Latta muse Susan Cianciolo, who also walked the show.