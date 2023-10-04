Halloween Costume Ideas for Fashion Insiders
From Kylie Jenner’s animalistic Schiaparelli look to a “Tabi Swiper” homage.
Halloween is fast approaching—and while you might prefer to put off costume consideration until the day before your spooky celebration, trust me when I say, you’ll regret that decision...just like you do every year. Coming up with a cool, funny, timely costume often feels like an impossible task. But inspiration lurks around every corner, including in the world of fashion. This year was filled with eye-catching red carpet moments, wacky runway shows, and viral stories—so much so that you’re basically spoiled for choice when it comes to crafting a unique, fashionable look. Prefer to avoid wasteful purchases around Halloween? Pull from your closet and dress like RHONY breakout star Jenna Lyons, the viral @SubwaySessions girl, or Carrie Bradshaw à la And Just Like That... If you really want to go all in, you can always recreate Rihanna’s Met Gala look or one of Margot Robbie’s many Barbie press tour confections. Trust me, no one else at your Halloween party will be dressed like Kylie Jenner in her animalistic Schiaparelli look, nor the Tabi Swiper. If you want to stand out this Halloween in an unexpected, yet chic look, keep scrolling—we’ve got all the inspiration you need.