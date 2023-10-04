Halloween Costume Ideas for Fashion Insiders

There are two routes one can take with Margot Robbie’s Barbie as inspiration. First, you can recreate one of her many gorgeous, stylized looks from the film itself. Halloween costume distributers have already capitalized hard on the movie’s popularity, and you can easily buy recreations of her looks with just one click. If you want to be a little more creative, however, might we suggest dressing up in one of Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks? They’re slightly more niche, but still popular enough that you will be recognizable to anyone who logged onto Instagram during the month of July. Of course, if you’re using the press tour as inspiration, that only narrows the field of choice down slightly; even though the premieres were cut short due to the strike, Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, still turned out what has to be a record amount of themed ensembles. If you want to give yourself a break, pick up a Barbie-pink tweed set or metallic mini dress and go for one of her more casual outfits. But if you really want to bring the glamour, a recreation of one of her premiere dresses—the Schiaparelli number in Los Angeles or the dynamic Versace look from Seoul—will no doubt make the statement you desire.