All of The Celebrity Babies Born in 2019

Some celebrities prefer to keep the public updated about every step of their pregnancy journeys, while others have developed a knack for keeping theirs so low key they can take months to even confirm the existence of a child. For example, power couples Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey and filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcomed their respective children into the world without ever even making an official announcement that they were expecting in the first place. Many of these newborns have also acquired some "unconventional" names (Jessica Simpson gave her third child the name Birdie Mae, for example), as is to be expected amongst the A-list. It can all be a lot to keep up with. So, from the anticipated arrivals to the unexpected newcomers, here is the ongoing guide to the many celebrity babies of 2019 (so far).
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Son

Greta Gerwig privately gave birth to a baby with her longtime partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach sometime in early 2019. A conspicuously covered stroller accompanying the two in Manhattan was the tip-off that the director duo had delivered their child.

Birdie Mae Simpson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson gave birth to their third child, a baby girl named Birdie Mae Simpson, on March 19, 2019.

Jessie Ware and Sam Burrows's Son

Singer Jessie Ware gave birth to her second child with husband Sam Burrows in her living room on March 4, 2019. " I couldn't have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team," she shared on Instagram.

Mamie Gummer and Mehar Sethi's Son

Mamie Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, made her mom a grandmother for the first time when she and her fiancé Mehar Sethi gave birth to a baby boy in February 2019.

Alejandro Silva

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their first son, Alejandro, together in February 2019.

Benjamin Allen Cohen

Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate on February 4, 2019.

Jacob Bryan Fisher

Carrie Underwood's second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on January 21, 2019.

Talitha Italia Engelbert

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert announced on January 10, 2019 that she had given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Talitha Italia Engelbert.

Winston Roy Followill

Supermodel Lily Aldridge welcomed her second child, Winston Roy Followill, with Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill on January 29, 2019.

Gianna Iman Walker

Original Destiny's Child member Letoya Luckett-Walker welcomed a child of her own—Gianna Iman Walker—with her husband Tommicus Walker on January 5, 2019.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin's Daughter

MMA fighter Conor McGregor welcomed his second child with Dee Devil on January 4, 2019.

Bobby Kennedy

Robert Kennedy III and his wife, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox, gave birth to their first daughter Bobby on January 7, 2019.

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Daughter

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter announced in January 2019 that they had given birth to their first child together.

