All of The Celebrity Babies Born in 2019

Greta Gerwig privately gave birth to a baby with her longtime partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach sometime in early 2019. A conspicuously covered stroller accompanying the two in Manhattan was the tip-off that the director duo had delivered their child.
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson gave birth to their third child, a baby girl named Birdie Mae Simpson, on March 19, 2019.
Singer Jessie Ware gave birth to her second child with husband Sam Burrows in her living room on March 4, 2019. " I couldn't have done it without the MOST fantastic NHS Homerton Homebirthing team," she shared on Instagram.
Mamie Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, made her mom a grandmother for the first time when she and her fiancé Mehar Sethi gave birth to a baby boy in February 2019.
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their first son, Alejandro, together in February 2019.
Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate on February 4, 2019.
Carrie Underwood's second child, a boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on January 21, 2019.
Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert announced on January 10, 2019 that she had given birth to her first child, a baby girl named Talitha Italia Engelbert.
Supermodel Lily Aldridge welcomed her second child, Winston Roy Followill, with Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill on January 29, 2019.
Original Destiny's Child member Letoya Luckett-Walker welcomed a child of her own—Gianna Iman Walker—with her husband Tommicus Walker on January 5, 2019.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor welcomed his second child with Dee Devil on January 4, 2019.
Robert Kennedy III and his wife, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox, gave birth to their first daughter Bobby on January 7, 2019.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter announced in January 2019 that they had given birth to their first child together.