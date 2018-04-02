As one of the most prominent style icons of the early 2000s, Gwen Stefani , once known for her wild rainbow-colored hair and colorful smoky eyes, is no stranger to the beauty space. And while the No Doubt singer's outlandish style has evolved over the years into a refined version of her signature '50s-pinup-inspired look—strikingly bold red lips, full brows, voluminous lashes—the former The Voice coach is now officially joining the beauty world with the announcement of her upcoming cosmetics line, according to TMZ.

Joining the ranks of the ever-growing list of celebrities breaking into the beauty industry, the singer is in the process of trademarking her first cosmetics line, apparently called P8NT. The highly anticipated line (pronounced "paint") will consist of a wide range of makeup and skincare, including everything from lipsticks, nail polishes, powders, fragrances, and hair dye to sunscreen and moisturizers. And while this isn't the first time the 48-year-old has dabbled in the makeup world, having previously collaborated with Urban Decay for her UD x Gwen Stefani collection back in 2015, Stefani's line seems to be arriving in a celebrity cosmetics market that is growing by the day, it feels like.

As the trend of star-aligned cosmetics lines continues to spike, with A-listers like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty, and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics dominating the celebrity beauty space, Stefani joins the ranks of a new tier of celebrities like tennis star Serena Williams and Khloé Kardashian , both of whom filed trademarks this year for their own personal cosmetics. With the smashing success of these signature products—KKW Beauty reportedly made $10 million in sales in one day —no wonder Stefani is getting into the beauty game. Her eccentric way with makeup has already won her a following as a pop culture beauty icon, after all.