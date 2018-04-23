Selena Gomez Trades In Her Bob for a Freshly Shaved Undercut

From platinum blonde waves to brow-skimming bangs and ultra-chopped spring-approved bobs, Selena Gomez has tried just about every hairstyle—in 2018 alone. But now the starlet is taking on her most daring transformation yet, debuting on Monday morning a freshly shaved undercut. Taking to Instagram to show off her new 'do, the Puma ambassador, who is currently in Germany celebrating her first shoe collaboration with the brand, proves that even the most understated detail can have a dramatic effect.

"Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!" Gomez shared with her 136 millions followers, flaunting a supersleek braided high ponytail with a freshly buzzed triangular-shape undercut styled by Gomez's longtime hairstylist, Marissa Marino . "My girl #selenagomez at it again...she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true!" Marino shared, implying the spontaneity of Gomez's sudden transformation. The hairstylist who gave the 25-year-old starlet her new cut, Tim Dueñas, also took to Instagram to share, "When your friend calls you to give @selenagomez an undercut... @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun." The "Hands to Myself" singer paired her sporty-chic aesthetic with oversize silver hoops and monochromatic tones of shimmery coral eyes, lips and cheeks created by Gomez's longtime makeup artist, Hung Vanngo .

In a recent wave of millennial pink locks and ultra-cropped bobs displayed on stars like Hailey Baldwin, Busy Philipps , and Margot Robbie taking over the red carpet, the ever-growing hair trends don't seem to be going anywhere soon this season. However, having already sported a chin-grazing bob for the spring, as the trendsetter she is, Gomez is already steps ahead into her summer look, and we can't help but think other starlets will follow suit. Stay tuned.