Cate Blanchett Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador

The traditional fashion schedule may have been completely upended over the past two years, but if there’s one thing you can rely on to arrive at the same time each year it’s fashion’s fall/winter campaigns. Each summer, like clockwork, luxury houses start to unveil their cinematic ads featuring top models and Hollywood’s A-listers, often both at the same time. Early out of the gate this year was Prada’s men’s campaign starring Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, and Rami Malek photographed by David Sims and juxtaposed with still life portraits of the actors’ personal items. Sims would go on to apply a similar creative direction to Prada’s womenswear campaign starring Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner. On June 28th, Cate Blanchett made her debut as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador starring in a campaign for its new high-jewelry collection. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and iconic ads of the fall/winter 2022 season.

Louis Vuitton Sølve Sundsbø for Louis Vuitton For her first ever campaign for Louis Vuitton, Cate Blanchett was outfitted in the house’s latest high jewelry collection and photographed by Sølve Sundsbø in a series of elegant portraits.

Prada David Sims for Prada A chewed pencil, a journal—such personal items are meant to offer insight into the models who star in Prada’s latest campaign, among them Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner. Photographed by David Sims and placed next to each star, the still life images serve as a thought starter about the relationship between fashion and humanity.

Prada David Sims for Prada

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood Two icons on one table. Courtney Love and Vivienne Westwood are a study in contrasts in Victorian white and black gowns from the fall 2023 collection.

Balenciaga Nadia Lee Cohen for Balenciaga Demna drew inspiration from minimalist ’90s advertising for his latest campaign starring Bella Hadid seen here with Abdou Diop.

Balenciaga Nadia Lee Cohen for Balenciaga