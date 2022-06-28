Cate Blanchett Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador
Tracking the latest stars of the fall/winter 2022 campaigns.
byW Staff
Cate Blanchett photographed by Sølve Sundsbø for Louis Vuitton.
The traditional fashion schedule may have been completely upended over the past two years, but if there’s one thing you can rely on to arrive at the same time each year it’s fashion’s fall/winter campaigns. Each summer, like clockwork, luxury houses start to unveil their cinematic ads featuring top models and Hollywood’s A-listers, often both at the same time. Early out of the gate this year was Prada’s men’s campaign starring Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, and Rami Malek photographed by David Sims and juxtaposed with still life portraits of the actors’ personal items. Sims would go on to apply a similar creative direction to Prada’s womenswear campaign starring Hunter Schafer and Kendall Jenner. On June 28th, Cate Blanchett made her debut as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador starring in a campaign for its new high-jewelry collection. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and iconic ads of the fall/winter 2022 season.