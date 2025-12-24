The red carpet spectacle continued in 2025, with celebrities once again gravitating toward theme dressing, vintage pulls, and designer debuts for their most photographed moments. Cynthia Erivo continued to test how far she could push green fashion on the Wicked: For Good press tour, while her costar, Ariana Grande, focused on pulling the absolute oldest dresses she could find. Alexander Skarsgård joined a small group of actors disrupting the traditional tux agenda, and Teyana Taylor found an impressive amount of ways to show off her toned tummy. Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, and Sarah Burton provided fresh red carpet designs from their new posts at Dior, Chanel, and Givenchy, respectively, with the latter using the Oscars to debut her collection weeks before the official runway.

Award shows, premieres, and every event in between provided a fashion feast that left us satisfied—but there were 23 specific moments that had us asking for seconds (and thirds). Below, check out the most unforgettable red carpet looks of the year, the ones we’ll still be thinking about well into 2026.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Zendaya kicked off 2025 at the Golden Globes, attending the event in a burnt orange, old Hollywood-inspired Louis Vuitton dress. The piece, which was styled by Law Roach, of course, was inspired by the late American singer and activist, Joyce Bryant, aka “The Bronze Blond Bombshell.”

Charli xcx in Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2025, Charli XCX became a true fashion girl—and it was this Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture dress, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which helped solidify her new reputation. Just a week after Candice Swanepoel modeled a white version of this dress on the Paris couture runway, Charli wore it to the Grammy Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Carpenter wore a lot of vintage looks in 2025, but she opted to go contemporary for the Grammy Awards. The singer looked like a modern Cinderella in a pale blue JW Anderson gown featuring a knotted halter neck and ostrich feathers encircling the waist and hem.

Demi Moore in McQueen Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only is the McQueen dress Moore wore to the BAFTAs a work of art, but the faces and body parts depicted in crystals throughout the design nod to the body horror flick, The Substance, for which she was nominated that night.

Selena Gomez in Celine ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Selena Gomez kept things fairly simple on the red carpet this year, but simple does not always mean boring. Case in point: this gorgeous, deep blue Celine gown she donned for the SAG Awards.

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet helped debut Sarah Burton’s Givenchy at the 2025 Oscars. For his part, Chalamet wore a butter yellow suit featuring a cropped jacket and pooling trousers.

Elle Fanning in Givenchy Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Fanning, meanwhile, wore the first Givenchy Couture gown ever designed by Burton, a white lace confection featuring a sweetheart neckline, black belt detail, and Watteau back. The dress was inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s first collection, specifically a look modeled by Ivy Nicholson in 1952. Fanning completed the ensemble with a retro cat-eye and top knot.

Colman Domingo in Valentino Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just like Chalamet, Domingo proved a black tux is not at all necessary when dressing for the Oscars. The nominee wore a red Valentino jacket with black lapels and a tassel-adorned belt—and stood out among the crowd thanks to it.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kravitz’s dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party may have seemed simple from the front, but the back was a whole other story. The actor wore a Saint Laurent dress from 1996 featuring a tulle and crystal-covered back and butt cutout, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination.

Alexander Skarsgård in Saint Laurent Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexander Skarsgård made quite the splash at Cannes this year while promoting his new film, Pillion. The actor wore a handful of eye-catching outfits, but our favorite was the Saint Laurent suit featuring thigh-high leather boots—quite a departure from the classic men’s style we’re used to seeing on the seaside red carpet. “My character wears a lot of leather in the movie, so it felt fitting to wear a little bit of leather on the carpet and to the premiere,” Skarsgård told W about his sartorial choices for the festival. “I definitely had a lot of fun with the outfits.”

Rihanna in Alaïa Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images After unveiling her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier in the month, Rihanna hit the Cannes Film Festival in support of her partner, A$AP Rocky. The singer made quite the statement at the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, attending in a striking blue, halterneck dress, with knot details that wrapped her belly up like a present.

Cate Blanchett in Dilara Findikoglu Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Cate Blanchett wore many top-tier designs on the red carpet in 2025, a lot of which could have easily made this list, but this Dilara Findikoglu feels like the one that deserves to be highlighted. It’s a bit unexpected, even for Blanchett—with its shell-embellished corset top—and mostly definitely one of a kind.

Jenna Ortega in Ashi Studio Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Jenna Ortega had an extremely successful year of fashion, thanks in large part to her Wednesday season two press tour, in which she pulled out numerous spooky looks that perfectly matched the aesthetic of the Netflix show. It’s this Ashi Studio dress, though, that really stuck in our minds. Crafted from latex, the design makes Ortega look like a high-fashion snake shedding its skin directly onto the carpet.

Greta Lee in Dior Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images A month before Jonathan Anderson made his Dior womenswear debut, he dressed Greta Lee for the Venice Film Festival red carpet. The look—a dramatically low-cut mini dress with a bow detail on the front—was an exciting taste of the collection to come, and it most definitely got fashion folk talking.

Margot Robbie in Armani Privé Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Naked dresses took over the red carpet for another year in 2025, but Robbie may have taken the sheer crown when she showed up to the premiere of her film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in this dress from the Armani Privé spring 2025 collection.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Schiaparelli Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When this circuitry-covered mini dress initially walked the runway at Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture show, the immediate question became: who’s going to be the lucky gal to wear this work of art on the red carpet? Well, the privilege went to Jodie Turner-Smith, who put it on for a photocall for Tron: Ares in Paris—one of the best takes on method dressing we’ve seen in quite a while.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Usually, Edebiri is one of our riskier style stars. But every once in a while, she steps out in a dress that is simply undeniably beautiful. That was the case with the Chanel design she wore from Matthieu Blazy’s debut for the brand. An ivory satin number with the House’s signature camelia adorning her hip, this number exuded grace.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images It’s no wonder Louis Vuitton recently named Chase Infiniti a house ambassador. The actor proved she was basically made to wear the label when she attended the Academy Museum Gala in this faded mint dress with an intricately pleated bodice.

Kim Kardashian in Maison Margiela John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another look that got absolutely everyone talking: The Maison Margiela spring 2025 haute couture dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Academy Gala. Kardashian opted to stay true to Glenn Martens’s styling of the look, completely obscuring her face under a nude piece of fabric.

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you have abs like Teyana Taylor, you would also take any opportunity to show them off. And this Tom Ford spring 2026 dress (if you can even call it that) was the perfect piece to highlight Taylor’s impressive physique.

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images Erivo had many eye-catching looks this year, thanks in part to her fashion-filled press tour for Wicked: For Good. But the actor’s best look came when she ditched the green and wore a Schiaparelli fall 2025 couture gown to the LACMA Gala in November.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Since Jonathan Anderson took the top spot at Dior, he’s been having some fun toying with the traditional idea of the red carpet dress. While aspects of the white design Jennifer Lawrence wore to the Governors Awards were pretty simple, the draping and knotted lift on the upper thigh added intrigue and unexpected beauty to the look.