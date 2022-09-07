FASHION

The Best Parties of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

Bella Hadid kissing Gigi Hadid's cheek
Courtesy of Michael Stewart

The spring 2023 season of New York Fashion Week officiall kicks off September 9, but attendees like Gigi Hadid and Julia Fox were out in full force ahead of schedule. The former assembled her closest friends and fam, namely her sister Bella and Emily Ratajkowski—to mark the launch of Guest in Residence, her new cashmere brand. As for Fox, she put the finishing touches on her pink eyeliner and found herself a booth at American Bar to celebrate the newly five-year-old agency, The Jeffries. Trust us when we say it’s just beginning: Bottega Veneta, Opening Ceremony, and Susan Alexandra are just some of the brands that are hosting exclusive festivities on NYFW eve. Here, keep track of all the many goings-on.

Courtesy of Michael Stewart

Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence launch party at Le Chalet was the place to be on the night of September 6. The model celebrated her next chapter as a cashmere knitwear designer with her closest friends and family. Among them: Mohamed Hadid, Gigi’s dad and biggest fan.

Courtesy of Michael Stewart

Emily Ratajkowski embraced the big pants trend and palled around with Guest in Residence’s Isaac Ross.

Courtesy of Michael Stewart

And of course, she made sure to congratulate her BFF Gigi.

Courtesy of Michael Stewart

Queer Eye’s Tan France and Antoni Porowski caught up with the stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Elsewhere in the city, Julia Fox turned the Jeffries’s fifth anniversary dinner at American Bar into an opportunity to try out a new kind of statement eyeliner.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Evan Mock linked up with Kailand Morris, the model son of Stevie Wonder.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Ella Emhoff, another scion-slash-model, was ready for her closeup.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Mock also got to spend time with his costar Zion Moreno off the Gossip Girl set.

Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

The photographer Wolfgang Tillmans—who’s just a week away from the opening of his Museum of Modern Art retrospective—made a surprise appearance.