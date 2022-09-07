The spring 2023 season of New York Fashion Week officiall kicks off September 9, but attendees like Gigi Hadid and Julia Fox were out in full force ahead of schedule. The former assembled her closest friends and fam, namely her sister Bella and Emily Ratajkowski—to mark the launch of Guest in Residence, her new cashmere brand. As for Fox, she put the finishing touches on her pink eyeliner and found herself a booth at American Bar to celebrate the newly five-year-old agency, The Jeffries. Trust us when we say it’s just beginning: Bottega Veneta, Opening Ceremony, and Susan Alexandra are just some of the brands that are hosting exclusive festivities on NYFW eve. Here, keep track of all the many goings-on.