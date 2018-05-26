It’s been nearly three months since Clueless star Alicia Silverstone separated from her husband , the musician Christopher Jarecki, and now, the couple is officially calling it. Silverstone filed for divorce in Los Angeles court Friday, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint physical and legal custody of their son, Bear Blu Jarecki. Spousal support , according to the Page Six , has been determined based on a prenuptial agreement.

Silverstone and Jarecki met and began dating in 1997 and married in 2005. Bear Blu, now seven, was born in 2011; when the two announced their separation in February, a representative told Page Six they will “continue to co-parent” their son. (Silverstone was on vacation with Bear Blu in Hawaii at the time the news broke.) There’s no word on who will get custody of the dogs yet—Jarecki, formerly frontman of the rock band S.T.U.N., and Silverstone are both vegans (at their wedding, they notably nibbled on vegan hamburgers) and staunch animal activists and, together, they have adopted multiple rescue dogs.

In addition to being married, Jarecki and Silverstone have also shared screen time. Jarecki had a small part in Vamps , the 2012 film starring Silverstone and directed by Clueless director Amy Heckerling. (Though Silverstone famously appeared in the videos for Aerosmith’s tracks “Cryin’,” “Amazing,” and “Crazy,” she never appeared in a video for Jarecki’s various music projects.) More recently, Silverstone has had appearances in indie productions like Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Tribes of Palos Verdes with Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe. She’ll also appear in the upcoming film Book Club , in which Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen read 50 Shades of Grey—certainly a career highlight. (Jarecki’s film credits are a markedly shorter list: In addition to his role as a legal clerk in Vamps , he also appeared in the 1999 film Me and Will as “Bondage Boy .”)

According to reports, the separation and subsequent divorce were mutual; “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends,” a statement read at the time of their separation.

