Milan Fashion Week has a knack for bringing supermodels together. Versace's spring/summer 2018 show, for example, kicked off with Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid, who eventually made way for the megawatt reunion of '90s supers Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and Claudia Schiffer. Now, almost exactly two years later, Max Mara brought their collective star power back, though this time it was the younger generation of supers—Kaia , Gigi , and Bella , once again, with the bonus addition of Joan Smalls —who took center stage at the house's spring/summer 2020 show on Thursday. (Hopefully, Kendall Jenner isn't feeling too left out.)

Gigi and Bella are no strangers to teaming up for Fashion Week; they did so earlier this month for shows like Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger in New York, and at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, they even joined together with Joan Smalls. This time, though, their union packed an extra punch: The collection was Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths's impassioned homage to Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from her invention of Killing Eve 's Villanelle to her upcoming take on James Bond. Griffiths might not have achieved his apparent dream of working on wardrobe for the film, he did the next best thing, outfitting an army of women for occasions ranging from the "car chase to the ball scene"

Pinterest Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber walk the runway of the Max Mara spring/summer 2020 show during the Milan Fashion Week on September 19, 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

They may have stolen the show, but Gigi, Kaia, Bella, and Joan weren't the only supermodels to storm the runway in full force. Ahead of the finale, Gigi also teamed up with Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes, matching in gray tailored separates and braids.

Pinterest Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, and Doutzen Kroes walk the runway of the Max Mara spring/summer 2020 show during the Milan Fashion Week on September 19, 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

As for the rest of the cast, well, they all came together to make the show into a moment for black lipstick, too—especially since some of the supers kept it on after they left the show, to the delight of the paparazzi.

