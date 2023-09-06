Two days before New York Fashion Week’s spring 2024 shows officially began on September 7, there was already a raft of parties on the schedule. Wednesday, September 6 was packed to the gills with events. Among them: Victoria’s Secret’s big comeback “The Tour ’23” show, YSL Beauté’s MYSLF fragrance launch party with Austin Butler, Chanel’s takeover of a Brooklyn diner, plus a downtown bash hosted by MCM with special guest Mary J. Blige. And still, the fashion crowd managed to celebrate even earlier—on Tuesday, September 5, J. Crew toasted its 40th anniversary with a live concert from The Strokes, and Naomi Campbell unveiled her first collaboration with the fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing the best way she knows how—by hitting the runway herself. We’ll be keeping track of all the best events happening at NYFW, so check back here often.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Sadie Sink may not have yet been born when The Strokes released their culture-shifting debut album Is This It, but she was out in full force for their performance at J.Crew’s celebration for the brand’s 40th anniversary collection.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com Jodie Turner-Smith went flapper-chic in a fringed black dress, pearl choker, and super short bob. Her husband Joshua Jackson, meanwhile, wore a more classic J.Crew look: a navy blue suit.

Photograph by Ben Rosser/BFA.com J.Crew creative director and head of design posed for pictures with Diane Keaton, who wore her signature suit and bowler hat.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Adam Scott

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images Aughts favorite Jessica Stam made an appearance...

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com ...and Camille Rowe got the black vest and slacks memo.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons, who formerly worked as J.Crew’s executive creative director and president, wore a two-piece set with sequins.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Downtown, Emily Ratajkowski helped Naomi Campbell ring in her first fashion collaboration with Pretty Little Thing.

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey were among the guests sitting front row to take in the fashion show and performance by Davido.

Tommy Dorfman kept things chic in a sheer white top and black maxi skirt.

Julia Fox narrowly missed a wardrobe malfunction in a metal bikini—with Campbell’s PLT trench thrown on top.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Coco Jones