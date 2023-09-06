The Best Parties of New York Fashion Week Spring 2024
byW Staff
Diane Keaton, and Sadie Sink joined J. Crew’s Olympia Gayot for the brand’s 40th anniversary concert. Photograph by Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Two days before New York Fashion Week’s spring 2024 shows officially began on September 7, there was already a raft of parties on the schedule. Wednesday, September 6 was packed to the gills with events. Among them: Victoria’s Secret’s big comeback “The Tour ’23” show, YSL Beauté’s MYSLF fragrance launch party with Austin Butler, Chanel’s takeover of a Brooklyn diner, plus a downtown bash hosted by MCM with special guest Mary J. Blige. And still, the fashion crowd managed to celebrate even earlier—on Tuesday, September 5, J. Crew toasted its 40th anniversary with a live concert from The Strokes, and Naomi Campbell unveiled her first collaboration with the fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing the best way she knows how—by hitting the runway herself. We’ll be keeping track of all the best events happening at NYFW, so check back here often.