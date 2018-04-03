Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split After Nearly Nine Years of Marriage

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday night, People published an exclusive statement from Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, which at that point they'd already shared on social media. While things started off chipper enough—"Hey world! So...We have something we would like to share"—the statement was about their decision to separate after nearly nine years of marriage, which they continued to detail rather casually.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for," they wrote, before adding a playful a nod to 2018, "we’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts,'" with a winking emoji.

So, Tatum and Dewan continued, they "want[ed] to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction." For the sake of brevity, perhaps, they did omit their backstory: The actors, who are both 37, met on the set of Step Up in 2006, and got married three years later, in 2009. They now have a four-year-old daughter named Everly, whom they took to the Kids' Choice Awards together just a few days ago. Even though there'd been speculation about their separation since Dewan showed up solo to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, it still came as something of a surprise, then, that they were announcing that they have "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

If at this point, your thoughts are wandering back to their daughter, rest assured: "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," they continued, thanking the public for respecting their privacy, sending "lots of love to everyone," and signing off as "Chan&Jenna."

The pair didn't continue into any specific plans on their divorce, but their attitude seems to suggest they're doing their best to keep things civil and lighthearted.