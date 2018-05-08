There are already several moments from this year's Met Gala that will go down as pop culture canon: Rihanna dressed as the Pope of Fashion, Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse confirming their long-rumored relationship with one quick photo op, Kylie Jenner's first big post-baby red carpet appearance…the list goes on. But for every impossible-to-miss moment that you'll see on the Internet for weeks to come, there were some quiet moments on the Met Gala red carpet that you won’t see in photos. From cohost Rihanna's late arrival to Kris Jenner's Mean Girls moment, here is a minute-by-minute recap of exactly what went down on the Met Gala red carpet.

5:40 p.m. As per Met Gala tradition, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is the first person to hit the carpet, wearing Chanel. She describes the look as “cardinal Chanel."

5:46 p.m. Cohost Amal Clooney is working the red carpet in a remarkably loud Richard Quinn ensemble, while husband George Clooney jokes around with the reporters heckling him from the sidelines. Someone asks if it is fun to be away from the kids for the night. “They’re under the dress," George fires back.

5:55 p.m. Newly minted Best Actor Oscar winner Gary Oldman hits the red carpet before cohost Rihanna, who was expected to arrive early to fulfill her cohosting duties.

5:57 p.m. Also here before Riri: Daniel Kaluuya . What, you thought she’d be on time?

6:08 p.m. The H&M crew—Lili Reinhart , Kiersey Clemons, Olivia Munn, Alek Wek, and Jasmine Sanders—arrive in color-coordinating metallics, but the real photo op comes when Reinhart grabs Cole Sprouse to join her, conforming their long-rumored relationship in the process.

6:14 p.m. Rihanna still isn't here, but Rita Ora is!

6:24.p.m. Donatella Versace has arrived and she’s in very good spirits, gamely chatting with reporters as she makes her way down the carpet. She says brother Gianni Versace would have “loved” the theme.

6:32 p.m. A second long-rumored couple is making their public debut: Katherine McPhee and David Foster.

6:35 p.m . Katherine Langford arrives for her first Met Gala with Love, Simon costar Nick Robinson. Both look endearingly overwhelmed.

6:39 p.m. The end of the carpet is going crazy as someone makes their grand entrance. It's still not Rihanna. But, Bella Hadid! And in a very goth look, no less. The model makes her way inside, full steam ahead. "My train is glued to my head ; I can’t stop!” she explains, before indeed stopping to say hi to former stepdad Foster and McPhee.

6:53 p.m. At the top of the red carpet, Kerry Washington’s husband , Nnamdi Asomugha, hands over her phone as she wraps up photos. “I didn’t get any pictures,” he tells her. “You were too busy socializing” she jokes back.

6:55 p.m. Uma Thurman, arriving with designer Gabriela Hearst, is on the hunt for model daughter Maya Hawke. “I think she would’ve been here already," she muses to a nearby publicist.

7:05 p.m. At last, Rihanna is here, and she is dressed as a pope , of course. She rushes in to take her place in the receiving line. Ashley Graham trails behind her chanting, "Rihanna said I look good!" Wouldn't you do the same?

7:10 p.m. Hysterics erupt on the red carpet as photographers yell at Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Karen Elson to get out of some apparently very important shot. As it turns out, 2 Chainz just proposed to his wife. "There was an engagement! I’m in the background clapping in all those pictures!" Lily Aldridge confirms, incredulously.

7:26 p.m. The couple debuts just keep coming! Here comes Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin, who has pink hair for the evening. Guess that’s how they do things at noted cool church Hillsong.

7:27 p.m. Frances McDormand causes a mad scene as she runs by in a fully feathered Valentino headdress. “I’m a pagan!” she exclaims when asked about the evening's theme.

7:33 p.m. The entire red carpet whoops as Katy Perry arrives in full-size angel wings. Even James Corden stops mid-interview to turn around and stare. "Should we go photobomb her?" Taylor Hill jokingly asks fellow model Jourdan Dunn. When Perry finally makes it to the top of the stairs, she shares that her look is Versace. “I’m feeling very angelic,” she adds. Perry then has to get crafty when it comes to actually walking in the museum doors, turning fully to the side to fit that giant wingspan.

7:42 p.m. No one is enjoying the red carpet as much as Ariana Grande. When she gets to the top of the stairs, she turns right around to do it again, this time crouching down to get some truly dramatic shots. Girl’s got a new album to milk.

7:44 p.m. Gisele and Tom Brady arrive, sans kids. “Thank God for my sister," she says. "She’s watching them.”

7:50 p.m. "I’m so shy," claims Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, a man who currently has Lana del Rey wearing blue angel wings on her head. “I’m his interpreter. Everything can go through me” says Jared Leto. A tempting offer from a man dressed like Jesus.

7:56 p.m. How does one top bringing their own cutoff dreadlocks to the Met Gala? You bring your gold record, of course. Jaden Smith touted his seemingly very heavy plaque all the way up the red carpet but had to hand it off to a handler before actually getting in the Met doors.

8:01 p.m. Stella McCartney rolls in with two fellow musical scions—Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus (sorry, but "Achy Breaky Heart" qualifies the latter). McCartney and Jackson patiently wait to do a livestream interview while Cyrus books it inside. No so fast: "Where's Miley?" Jackson yells, as McCartney runs into the front doors to retrieve the singer and drag her back outside.

8:09 p.m Janelle Monáe, on the arm of Marc Jacobs, is saying the type of profound statements about God that you'd expect Janelle Monáe to say. Meanwhile, Jacobs remarks, “I consider myself more of a spiritual person."

8:19 p.m. Kris Jenner re-emerges from inside to stand at the top of the stairs and film daughter Kylie Jenner walking up the stairs with Travis Scott. She has a Kimoji phone case. It's all very Amy Poehler in Mean Girls. Remember: she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

8:33 p.m. The Balmain army arrives, including designer Olivier Rousteing, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez. In the midst of the chain-mailed chaos the group causes, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sneak in inconspicuously. To be clear, they are not wearing Balmain. But imagine!

8:34 p.m. Kim Kardashian has arrived, sans Kanye West , as expected. "Versace!" she yells out as she slinks up the carpet in a gold dress by, yes, Versace.

8:36 p.m. A pregnant Cardi B walks down the carpet on the arm of Jeremy Scott. “I’m feeling great,” she declares. The best part of the gala? “All of this!" she says, gesturing to her own heavenly body. Okay, then! Time for the gala—and then on to the afterparties.

12:52 a.m Four hours after the red carpet wrapped—and nearly 12 hours after many of the guests first started getting ready —the night's biggest afterparty, taking place at the Top of the Standard and hosted by Rousteing, is just kicking off. Among some of the early arrivals, because on Met Gala Monday, 1 a.m. is early: *Sweetbitter'*s Ella Purnell and Evan Rachel Wood .

12:55 p.m. By far the most popular—and fun-looking—table in the room is the Louis Vuitton crew. Justin Theroux posing for pics with Ruth Negga, as Emma Stone wields the DSL camera. Nearby, Alicia Vikander is sidling up to designer Nicolas Ghesquière, as Laura Harrier and Riley Keough chat away.

12:59 p.m. Yara Shahidi rolls in with Daniel Kaluuya. Both have changed from their red carpet attire: Shahidi now in Chanel sneakers, and Kaluuya in a denim jacket and backward cap. Shahidi heads to the side, where she posts up with her friends to dance to the constant stream of Drake playing over the speakers.

1:24 p.m. Things are getting crowded at the bar; Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson shimmy together while trying to order a drink, as Lily Collins, now sans bloody tear , tries to sneak by.

1:31 p.m. Theroux intercepts Jared Leto as the actor, seemingly solo, tries to make his way to the roof. Soon Paris Jackson joins them and Theroux whips out that camera from the Vuitton table to take a picture of the two.

1:52 p.m. By the DJ booth, Diplo is dancing like nobody is watching. And nobody is.

1:55 p.m. Jackson, carrying a full backpack, stops to chat before heading out the door. How was her night inside the Met? "Magical.” What was the best part about it? “Stella.” What did she think of Madonna's performance? "Incredible.”

2:07 p.m. Monáe and Lena Waithe are having a dance-off as Shailene Woodley and Darren Criss stand by, appearing to be very deep in conversation.

2:16 p.m. DJ-ing for a room full of musicians can certainly be nerve-wracking, but tonight's music maestro seemingly has everyone’s approval. "Vogue" by Madonna causes Negga to grab Ghesquière's shoulders and make a two-person conga line, as Eiza González emphatically sings along. Next, J. Lo sings along to her own "Get Right." How's that for a moment?

2:32 p.m. The line for the elevators is started to get chaotic—and one seems to be out of order, sending Shahidi, Gabrielle Union, and Trevor Noah back into the foyer. Tiffany Haddish , however, decides to stay. “ Y’all get out, it’s just supposed to be me in the elevator," she calls out. "Bye, now."

