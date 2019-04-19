Michelle Williams and Husband Phil Elverum Have Reportedly Split

Michelle Williams and her husband Phil Elverum has quietly parted ways after less than a year of marriage, according to a report in People . “Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends,” a source told the magazine.

Williams, currently starring in FX's Fosse/Verdon , and Elverum, a celebrated indie musician known for his work with classic Pitchfork favorites The Microphones and Mount Eerie, secretly married back in July of last year before the public was even aware they were dating. Williams revealed her new nuptials in a Vanity Fair cover story . The only previous hint that the pair were linked was Elverum's appearance in a photo on the Instagram of Williams' best friend, Busy Phillips. Though, Williams revealed in the article that their romance had a deeper backstory.

In 2016, Elverum lost his first wife, the musician and artist Geneviève Castrée, to pancreatic cancer, just 16 months after the birth of their first child. Williams is the former partner of Heath Leadger, who also passed away when their daughter, Matilda, was young.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told Vanity Fair , “but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.” Elverum has relocated from Anacortes, Washington, to Brooklyn.

Williams had been seen recently in public without a wedding band, though the fact hadn't hit the major gossip columns.

Williams can currently be seen in Fosse/Verdon and has multiple movie roles on the docket, including playing astronaut Christa McAuliffe in a movie based on the Challenger explosion. Meanwhile, Eleverum recently announced a mystery project known only as "Pink Light."