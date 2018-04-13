Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and More Stars Who Have Spoken Out On the Negative Effects of Photoshopping

Today's social-media obsessed society has resulted in countless apps created to help one achieve the ultimate image of perfection. Yet trying to project an impossible standard of beauty can often leave a negative impact on our community. Fortunately, stars like Gigi Hadid , Blake Lively and Emily Ratajkowski have used their platforms to spread much-needed PSAs regarding the downfalls of photoshopping. As Lively pointed out in a recent interview with Hadid in the May 2018 issue of Harper's Bazaar , retouched images are not "real life" and "that’s definitely not how we wake up looking every single day of our lives." Here, a survey of some of the stars who have come out against photoshopping—and how we can stay body positive.

Zendaya

Speaking out about her retouched images while posing for Modeliste magazine in 2015, the 21-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram to share side-by-side images and a powerful message. "Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year-old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love."

Lorde

The Australian singer took to Twitter back in 2014 to share her retouched photos and remind everyone to"remember flaws are ok :-)".

Kerry Washington

After gracing the cover of ADWEEK back in the spring of 2016, actress Kerry Washington took to Instagram to broach the subject of image-retouching saying, "Look, I'm no stranger to Photoshopping. It happens a lot. In a way, we have become a society of picture adjusters —who doesn't love a filter?!? And I don't always take these adjustments to task but I have had the opportunity to address the impact of my altered image in the past and I think it's a valuable conversation."

Blake Lively

In a playfully sarcastic post on Instagram back in December 2017, actress Blake Lively shared a heavily retouched photo of herself with the caption #aunaturale. Recently, the actress continued to speak on the topic with Harper's Bazaar May 2018 cover star Gigi Hadid , sharing, "It’s so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food. And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped." The 30-year-old also noted that, "It’s fun to try on the trends and enjoy the fantasy aspect of fashion and beauty. But my dream is for all images to have a little asterisk next to them with a caption that reads, this photo has been retouched. Just so there’s a gentle reminder that, hey, this isn’t real life. Think of editorials or ads as a painting, an art form. I mean, that’s definitely not how we wake up looking every single day of our lives."

Lady Gaga

While accepting the award as one of Glamour’s 2013 Women of the Year, singer Lady Gaga commented on her Glamour cover. The "Bad Romance" singer revealed, "I felt my skin looked too perfect. I felt my hair looked too soft. I do not look like this when I wake up in the morning... I don’t even look like this." She went on to state, "It is fair to write about the change in your magazines. But what I want to see is the change on your covers... When the covers change, that’s when culture changes.”

Emily Ratajkowski

Addressing the retouches to her September 2017 Madame Figaro cover, model Emily Ratajkowski shared with her 17 million followers how imperfections are what make us special. "Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

Gisele Bündchen

Speaking with Fashionista back in May 2013 about her makeup-free BLK DNM campaign, the Brazilian supermodel admitted the shoot was a refreshing one for the fashion industry. "I loved his approach because I feel like women should be really real and raw and it doesn't really happen anymore [in fashion photographs]. I love that feeling of, you know, we are women, we are so different, our imperfections are what make us unique and beautiful. [The photographer Johan Lindeberg] gets that. He's not trying to retouch you or put a pretty light on you. He's not like 'you gotta look a certain way.' He's like, 'you are you' so now I'm gonna just be here with a camera, so express yourself how you like."

Lili Reinhart

In regards to her February 2018 Cosmopolitan shoot alongside Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, the images of which were altered in the Cosmopolitan Philippines March 2018 issue, the actress took to her Instagram story to voice her disapproval. "Camila and I worked incredibly hard to feel confident in the bodies we have. It's an everyday battle, sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome,"Reinhart wrote, adding, "We cannot stop fighting. Our battle has only just begun. We are f------ powerful, beautiful and strong … we aren't going to hide behind Photoshop [sic] to conform to beauty standards."

Kim Kardashian

In response to distorted photos of her on a beach back in April 2017, reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian quipped, "Oh and as for me you ask? ...I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body."

Gigi Hadid

Speaking out against the downfalls of social media with actress Blake Lively in her Harper's Bazaar May 2018 interview, the supermodel admitted that,"If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now. Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: “Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?”.