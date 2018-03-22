The effects of celebrity breakups on the average noncelebrity range from mild apathy to total devastation. On Thursday, news broke that will surely send all fans of A-list love straight to the latter end of the spectrum: In an interview with The New York Times about Chris Evans 's Broadway debut, in Manchester by the Sea director and writer Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero , Evans apparently let it slip that he and Jenny Slate are no longer together. The shocking tidbit is dropped in a parenthetical aside in the article, hidden among a discussion of Evans's feminist awakening. In full, the revealing paragraph reads: "One book he found eye-opening was Rebecca Solnit's 'The Mother of All Questions.' Mr. Evans read it while dating the actress Jenny Slate (their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the Internet, recently ended) and decided that he needed to listen more and speak less."

Evans and Slate first began dating in early 2016, after meeting on the set of Gifted . They reportedly broke up in early 2017, then were spotted spending time together once again last fall, grabbing dinner in Atlanta, going apartment hunting in New York City, and engaging in adorable banter on Twitter. Mere months later, however, amid news of several other conscious uncouplings in Hollywood, the Slate-Evans saga appears to have been put on hold yet again.

One thing we may be able to look forward to in these dark times, however, is the inevitable stream of unbelievably kind quotes from the two actors about each other and their relationship. Just shortly after their first breakup, for example, Slate had nothing but nice things to say about Evans in an interview with Vulture . "He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward," she said at the time. "He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it." She added, "Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart."

The Captain America star returned the compliment soon after, telling People , "She's my favorite human. She's the best. I've never, ever, ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'" As if that weren't enough, he went on: "She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself. There's just nothing to not love about her."

