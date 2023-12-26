The 26 Riskiest Sheer Celebrity Style Moments of 2023

In the year 2023, a less is more approach dominated celebrity fashion. For nearly every major event and red carpet (or, in the case of Hailey Bieber, a trip to Erewhon), Hollywood stars adopted sheer fabric to the degree it became the unofficial starlet uniform. Barely-there dresses made up many of the year’s most memorable celebrity fashion moments, as did mesh accessories like Alaïa and The Row’s cult-favorite ballet flats.

The trend even crossed over into pop-culture—The Crown remade Kate Middleton’s infamous see-through dress as part of its final season—and made its way to the runways of Paris and Milan, too. Baby bumps were bared, nipples were freed, and really, lots of skin was shown. Below, look back at the riskiest sheer celebrity fashion moments of 2023.

Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna’s maternity style defined much of the year, so it’s only fitting that she tops our list in this bump-baring Alaïa number.

Sydney Sweeney Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney has proven herself to be a major proponent of see-through fabric on the red carpet—but this Grecian-inspired Givenchy moment at the Anyone But You premiere was definitely one to remember.

Emma Stone Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Is it sheer? Is it a cut-out? Emma Stone’s show-stopping Poor Things premiere dress from Louis Vuitton had us questioning it all.

Dua Lipa Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images 2023 saw Dua Lipa champion mesh fabric everywhere from the shores of Greece to the streets of New York City, but it was her lace Chanel dress at the Academy Museum Gala that proved her mastery of the naked look.

Timothée Chalamet Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images It wasn’t only women who tested out the sheer look. Some pretty fashionable men, like a Tom Ford-clad Timothée Chalamet, got in on things too during a Wonka premiere event.

Beyoncé @beyonce Of course, Beyoncé made the skin-baring trend her own in this very Renaissance, Dolce & Gabbana column dress.

Charlize Theron Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Even haute couture houses got in on the sheer trend—like Dior who created this see-through dress and matching bra Charlize Theron donned for the Fast X premiere.

Florence Pugh Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There was a deeper meaning behind Florence Pugh’s completely transparent Valentino gown that she championed for the brand’s fall 2023 couture show.

Kristen Stewart Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We might not typically associate Chanel with something as risky as sheer, but leave it to house ambassador Kristen Stewart to provide a lesson in this edgy LBD at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Zendaya Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya’s sheer Valentino couture tank top almost didn’t happen. But, boy, are we happy it did.

Megan Fox ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Megan Fox might have found her ultimate naked dress in the form of this risky LaQuan Smith number.

Alton Mason Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Model Alton Mason was a vision in custom, bridal-themed Karl Lagerfeld.

Kendall Jenner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall’s Jenner Met Gala afterparty look by London designer Nensi Dojaka was the perfect recreation of its Chanel spring/summer 1994 inspiration.

Ciara Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images All eyes were on Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in this plunging crystal dress by Dundas.

Emily Ratajkowski Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski unsurprisingly formed a close bond with sheer throughout the year. Back in September, she matched a tiny black thong with a cowl neck mini dress.

Salma Hayek Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Salma Hayek turned back the years in this fishnet Oscar de la Renta maxi.

Julia Fox RACHPOOT/BAUER-GRIFFIN//GETTY IMAGES Julia Fox might take the prize for the most obscure take on sheer when she wore this mini dress made of melted rubber from London-based designer Joanna Prażmo.

Jennifer Lawrence Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Sheer doesn’t always have to be raunchy, as evidenced by Jennifer Lawrence who dazzled in this elegant Dior dress for the No Hard Feelings premiere.

Kate Moss Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Moss is an OG sheer proponent (she arguably invented the style in 1993) and she proved as such in this see-through princess dress.

Kylie Jenner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Kylie Jenner added some shape to her mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a nude form-fitting corset.

Cillian Murphy Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images In the battle of Barbenheimer, Cillian Murphy earned one point for team Oppenheimer in this Saint Laurent suit paired with a gauzy button down.

Lady Gaga Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Like J.Law, Lady Gaga maintained a sense of sophistication in this Versace look, complete with a transparent bustier, for the Oscars.

Gigi Hadid Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Givenchy, Gigi Hadid offered a goth chic version of sheer for the Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber BACKGRID Most of Hailey Bieber’s see-through tendencies came from her off-duty looks, like this lace and thong-baring style she wore with Justin.

Megan Thee Stallion Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion’s gauzy Salih Balta dress perfected another risky red carpet trend: cut-outs.