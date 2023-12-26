The 26 Riskiest Sheer Celebrity Style Moments of 2023

In the year 2023, a less is more approach dominated celebrity fashion. For nearly every major event and red carpet (or, in the case of Hailey Bieber, a trip to Erewhon), Hollywood stars adopted sheer fabric to the degree it became the unofficial starlet uniform. Barely-there dresses made up many of the year’s most memorable celebrity fashion moments, as did mesh accessories like Alaïa and The Row’s cult-favorite ballet flats.
The trend even crossed over into pop-culture—
The Crown remade Kate Middleton’s infamous see-through dress as part of its final season—and made its way to the runways of Paris and Milan, too. Baby bumps were bared, nipples were freed, and really, lots of skin was shown. Below, look back at the riskiest sheer celebrity fashion moments of 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rihanna’s
maternity style defined much of the year, so it’s only fitting that she tops our list in this bump-baring Alaïa number. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney has proven herself to be a major proponent of see-through fabric on the red carpet—but this Grecian-inspired
Givenchy moment at the Anyone But You premiere was definitely one to remember. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Is it sheer? Is it a cut-out? Emma Stone’s show-stopping
Poor Things premiere dress from Louis Vuitton had us questioning it all. Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
2023 saw Dua Lipa champion mesh fabric everywhere from the shores of
Greece to the streets of New York City, but it was her lace Chanel dress at the Academy Museum Gala that proved her mastery of the naked look. Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images
It wasn’t only women who tested out the sheer look. Some pretty fashionable men, like a Tom Ford-clad Timothée Chalamet, got in on things too during a
Wonka premiere event.
Of course, Beyoncé made the skin-baring trend her own in this very
Renaissance, Dolce & Gabbana column dress. Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
Even haute couture houses got in on the sheer trend—like Dior who created this see-through dress and matching bra
Charlize Theron donned for the Fast X premiere. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
There was a deeper meaning behind Florence Pugh’s completely transparent
Valentino gown that she championed for the brand’s fall 2023 couture show. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
We might not typically associate Chanel with something as risky as sheer, but leave it to house ambassador Kristen Stewart to provide a lesson in this edgy LBD at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya’s sheer Valentino couture tank top almost
didn’t happen. But, boy, are we happy it did. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Megan Fox might have found her ultimate naked dress in the form of this risky
LaQuan Smith number. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Model Alton Mason was a vision in custom, bridal-themed Karl Lagerfeld.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Kendall’s Jenner Met Gala
afterparty look by London designer Nensi Dojaka was the perfect recreation of its Chanel spring/summer 1994 inspiration. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
All eyes were on Ciara at the
Vanity Fair Oscars party in this plunging crystal dress by Dundas. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski unsurprisingly formed a close bond with sheer throughout the year. Back in September, she
matched a tiny black thong with a cowl neck mini dress. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Salma Hayek turned back the years in this
fishnet Oscar de la Renta maxi. RACHPOOT/BAUER-GRIFFIN//GETTY IMAGES
Julia Fox might take the prize for the most obscure take on sheer when she wore this mini dress made of
melted rubber from London-based designer Joanna Prażmo. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Sheer doesn’t always have to be raunchy, as evidenced by Jennifer Lawrence who dazzled in this elegant
Dior dress for the No Hard Feelings premiere. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
Kate Moss is an OG sheer proponent (she arguably invented the style in 1993) and she proved as such in this see-through
princess dress. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images
In the battle of Barbenheimer, Cillian Murphy earned one point for team
Oppenheimer in this Saint Laurent suit paired with a gauzy button down. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Like J.Law, Lady Gaga maintained a sense of sophistication in this
Versace look, complete with a transparent bustier, for the Oscars. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
In Givenchy, Gigi Hadid offered a goth chic version of sheer for the Met Gala.
Most of Hailey Bieber’s see-through tendencies came from her off-duty looks, like this lace and thong-baring style she wore with Justin.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion’s gauzy Salih Balta dress perfected another risky red carpet trend: cut-outs.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez doubled down on lingerie dressing in this champagne
Gucci look.