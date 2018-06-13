Soon after Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande began dating last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that not only had the (now allegedly engaged ) pair maybe, possibly gotten matching cloud tattoos on their middle fingers, but that Davidson had also made another stop at a tattoo parlor to get Grande's initials inked on his hand and the bunny-eared mask she wore on her last album cover tattooed behind his ear. Amid all those well-documented visits to his local tattoo artist, however, the Saturday Night Live star appears to have gone under the needle for at least one more piece of body art, which went completely unnoticed until this week.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight , which briefly awoke from the spell Davidson and Grande have cast over us all with their whirlwind romance , remembered that Davidson had previously gotten a tattoo of ex-girlfriend Cazzie David's face on his right forearm and checked on the status of said ink. Lo and behold, in a video Davidson posted on Instagram last weekend, the space where David's face used to be now appears to have been covered up by a darker, more elaborate piece of art. It's unclear when exactly Davidson covered up his ex's likeness, since this video is the only one of his posts (which date back just to December 2017) in which his inner forearm is visible.

Here's the original tattoo of David's face, which Davidson reportedly got sometime in 2016 :

Pinterest Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

And here's Davidson's newly covered-up forearm:

Davidson and David, both 24, dated on and off for about two years. They confirmed their breakup in mid-May, when Davidson said in an interview with Complex , "We're not together anymore." He added, "Very talented girl, she'll be great and she'll be fine. Yeah, I think she'll be okay." He and Grande began spending time together and exchanging extremely flirty Instagram comments shortly after; as the buzz over their whirlwind romance reached a fever pitch, David, daughter of Larry, posted a glamour shot of herself on a safari vacation on Instagram , captioned, "Been in Africa, what'd I miss ??" Well played, Cazzie.

