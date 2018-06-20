Eva Longoria Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Eva Longoria is officially a new mom!

The 43-year-old actress confirmed to Hola that she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique, with husband José Bastón on Tuesday, June 19. The baby arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, clocking in at 6 pounds 13 ounces. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Longoria said.

Enrique is Longoria's first child, but he joins three siblings from Bastón's previous marriage. The couple in May celebrated the two-year anniversary of their Mexico wedding, after dating since 2013.

The *Desperate Housewives* actress first confirmed her pregnancy in December 2017, and in the following months she served up enviable pregnancy style on the red carpet and beyond. But for her baby shower , last month, Longoria ditched bump-hugging gowns for a pajama-themed soirée that looked as comfy as it was adorable. Family and friends joined her to celebrate, including such A-listers as Sophia Bush, Elizabeth Banks, Roselyn Sanchez, and Marcia Cross. "So thankful for the beautiful baby shower, definitely felt the love," Longoria wrote on Instagram at the time.