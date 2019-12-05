When the world first learned that Emma Stone and Dave McCary were dating, it seemed simply like the latest evidence of the celebrities-dating- Saturday Night Live stars trend . (See: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus, or Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.) But, like Stone's BFF Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Cooke Maroney—an equally trendy art bro , whom she recently wed —it turns out Stone and McCary's relationship is the real deal. On Wednesday night, McCary shared the news, via Instagram, that the couple are now engaged.

Stone, who does not have (a public) Instagram, first met McCary in late 2016, when she starred in the memorable, McCary-directed SNL sketch Wells for Boys , a two-minute faux-commercial that turned out to be something of a watershed moment for queer voices in comedy. (McCary, a cofounder of the comedy group Good Neighbor and three-time Emmy nominee, first joined the show in 2014.) He and Stone reportedly began dating the next summer, around the same time that the actress attended the premiere of Brigsby Bear , McCary's feature directorial debut. They've kept things relatively low-key ever since; it wasn't until the SAG Awards this past January that they made their first red carpet appearance together.

Stone, who dated her former costar Andrew Garfield for several years until 2015, got reflective about feeling ready to settle down in an interview with Lawrence around this time last year. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,'" Stone said. "It's the turning-30 thing, where you're like, I'm not that young. I'm young, but I'm not that young."

