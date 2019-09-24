Jennifer Lawrence has teamed up with Amazon to release a wedding registry guide . It’s not Lawrence’s actual wedding registry–we could only imagine what gifts she and fiancée (or possible husband ) Cooke Maroney will actually receive for their big day. What do movie stars get as wedding presents? Gulfstreams? Exotic animals? Something James Cameron nabbed from the ruins of the Titanic? Do they make a big show of asking for donations instead of gifts, only to leave fine print at the bottom of the invite that says gifts are welcome as well, thus leaving guests with an impossible quandary? It’s probably that.

But for the Amazon registry, Lawrence thought more practically–sort of. “Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Lawrence said in a press release. “For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."

Lawrence’s Amazon registry includes items for home entertaining (she apparently “loves to host people at home”); home goods to make one’s house “feel cozy and organized, just the way I like it;” cooking supplies (“it’s important to have the right tools in the kitchen”); and travel products (“Don’t leave for your honeymoon without them!”).

Her selections are interesting. There are numerous pieces of exercise equipment, including a Keiser M3i exercise bike that retails for a cool $1,995. While Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Joy Mangano, inventor of the miracle mop, she picked a $449 iRobot Braava wi-fi connected robot mop for the registry. There’s a Maracato Atlas pasta machine that looks pretty awesome. You could prepare a delicious carb-laden meal and then encourage your spouse to hit that exercise bike.