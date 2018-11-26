Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Is Engaged

Josephine Skriver had a very big month. After appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier in November—her third outing on the lingerie brand’s notorious runway—the model wrote on Instagram that she was taking a “break from social media” in order to “sail the Norwegian waters in search for orcas and the northern lights!”

That was November 16. Since then, she’s returned to Instagram, and judging by her posts, she’s succeeded on both counts, and then on another: During her trip abroad, she and longtime boyfriend Alexander DeLeon—a musician, formerly of The Cab, who now records as Bohnes and goes by Alex—got engaged. Or, as Skriver put it, “I SAID HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!!” (Her emphasis.)

Here’s what happened, according to Skriver’s effusive post. After tracking down orcas “in their natural habitat” in Norway, they took a road trip over to neighboring Finland to track down the northern lights. DeLeon had conspired to set up a bonfire on the surface of a frozen lake (sounds like a hazard, honestly) under a full moon. There was hot chocolate “to keep us warm,” she wrote. “Like…is he crazy?!???” (That same day, she added, the Bohnes song “Aurora Borealis”—the first DeLeon apparently wrote about her—debuted.) There, he presented her with the ring—a photo of which also appears in the Instagram post that doubles as their engagement announcement—and “of course it was 1millionxYES!!!”

DeLeon posted a close-up of the ring on Skriver’s finger, her face smiling in the background, to his Twitter. “My fiancé!!!!!!!!” he captioned (his emphasis); on the same photo on his Instagram, he wrote, “forever. <3.”

Josephine Skriver and DeLeon have been dating since 2013 ; they share a home in Nashville and, judging by their Instagrams, they travel together a whole lot (Iceland, Antarctica, and Thailand, among other places). So if their adventures thus far are any indicator (“You are my biggest adventure,” Skriver wrote on her Instagram), their wedding will perhaps take place in some far-flung destination.