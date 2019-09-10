Congrats to Jenny Slate , who announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Shattuck on Instagram last night. “[Shattuck] took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” she captioned a photo of the couple. “I love you @benshattuck_art , you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”

Shattuck posted his own announcement, a sweet tribute to Slate. “In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me,” he wrote. “Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures.”

Shattuck and Slate were first spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in January–they were photographed at a romantic dinner as Shattuck planted a kiss on Slate’s forehead. Slate was previously linked to Captain America, aka Chris Evans, whom she dated on and off for two years. The relationship caused something of an online frenzy (the two are still close: he has called her his “favorite human,” she says “his heart is probably golden-colored”). Before dating Evans, she was married to filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp, a frequent collaborator–the two created Marcel the Shell together.

With her relationship with Shattuck, Slate joins the grand tradition of celebrities winding up with art bros ; Shattuck is a a painter, curator, and writer. He is the director of the DeDee Shattuck gallery (which is owned by his mother), and is quite accomplished in his own right–Shattuck studied at the prestigious Iowa Writers’ Workshop, was awarded a Bread Loaf scholarship, and has been published in The Paris Review. He has also written for McSweeney’s , which feels right for Jenny Slate.

