All of the Celebrities Who've Gotten Engaged in 2018 (So Far)

Long before 2018 entered its final months, it was already clear that celebrities were committed to making this year all about commitment , with the likes of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ( R.I.P. ) preparing to tie the knot. And they aren't the only twenty-somethings who've been aiming to take things to the next level: 26-year-old Karlie Kloss made the leap with her partner of five years, Joshua Kushner—a side effect of which was welcoming Ivanka Trump as her sister-in-law—this fall, and Nick Jonas, also 26, is set to marry Priyanka Chopra, who's a decade his senior, any day now . Indeed, a degree of mystery, whether intentional or not, has proven a popular approach to tying the knot; Zoë Kravitz, for example, shared the news that her actor boyfriend Karl Glusman had proposed by casually mentioning it in passing to Rolling Stone.. Of course, that hasn't stopped an apparently equal number of celebrities from going over-the-top, as Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor learned when, while taking in the views with her boyfriend on a private jet, she spied the words "MARRY ME?" spelled out in the sand. From Lady Gaga to Marc Jacobs, catch up on who else has joined her in getting engaged this year, here.