All of the Celebrities Who've Gotten Engaged in 2018 (So Far)

Long before 2018 entered its final months, it was already clear that celebrities were committed to making this year all about commitment, with the likes of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson (R.I.P.) preparing to tie the knot. And they aren't the only twenty-somethings who've been aiming to take things to the next level: 26-year-old Karlie Kloss made the leap with her partner of five years, Joshua Kushner—a side effect of which was welcoming Ivanka Trump as her sister-in-law—this fall, and Nick Jonas, also 26, is set to marry Priyanka Chopra, who's a decade his senior, any day now. Indeed, a degree of mystery, whether intentional or not, has proven a popular approach to tying the knot; Zoë Kravitz, for example, shared the news that her actor boyfriend Karl Glusman had proposed by casually mentioning it in passing to Rolling Stone.. Of course, that hasn't stopped an apparently equal number of celebrities from going over-the-top, as Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor learned when, while taking in the views with her boyfriend on a private jet, she spied the words "MARRY ME?" spelled out in the sand. From Lady Gaga to Marc Jacobs, catch up on who else has joined her in getting engaged this year, here.
Josephine Skriver and Alex DeLeon.
Josephine Skriver and Alex DeLeon

Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver and the musician Alex DeLeon became engaged on November 23rd, 2018.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Keeping with her cool girl status, Zoë Kravitz has been so casual about the fact that the actor Karl Glusman presented her with an antique ring (which she’d been admiring on Instagram) back in February that she didn’t share the news until this October—and was apparently so nonchalant about it, it came off as a joke.

Lady Gaga and and Christian Carino

Having called off her engagement to her then boyfriend of five years, Taylor Kinney, in July of 2016, Lady Gaga revealed that she's once again engaged when she thanked her "fiancé," Christian Carino, during a speech she gave in October of 2018. (Carino, who happens to be her agent, also happens to have a tattoo of Gaga's face on his arm.)

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero

Gina Rodriguez and fellow actor Joe Locicero announced that they'd gotten engaged in August of 2018—two years he joined Rodriguez in an episode of Jane the Virgin, guest starring as a stripper.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

In a true boon for the rise of the art bro, like Jennifer Lawrence's beau Cooke Maroney, as celebrity boy toy, Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, who hails from Sotheby's contemporary art department, announced their engagement in August via newspaper.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are a decade apart in age and only appeared in public together for the first time in 2017, have been practically inseparable this year, making it only natural that they got engaged in July.

Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp

In true contrast to Goulding and Jopling's newspaper announcement, the former Victoria's Secret Angel Izabel Goulart let her millions of followers know that she'd gotten engaged to the soccer player Kevin Trapp via a Coldplay-soundtracked video.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin effectively put an end to the rumors that had been swirling about her and Shawn Mendes by getting engaged to Justin Bieber just a month after she took Mendes as her date to the Met Gala. Bieber popped the question mid-salsa dancing with Baldwin in the Bahamas, a few years after they briefly dated and broke up in 2015.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner shared some rare news about their notably private, five-year-long relationship in July when Kloss announced they were engaged. After making things official in October with a low-key ceremony, Kloss can now count not just Kushner, but also their now fellow sister-in-law Ivanka Trump among the new members of her extended family.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

While partying in a backyard to celebrate the 4th of July, 25-year-old Chance the Rapper made the day even more festive by proposing to Kirsten Corley. (The pair has been dating for several years, and has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

In what seems like eons ago, was in fact only just this past June, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson somehow made their whirlwind relationship even more surprising by announcing they were engaged, with a $93,000 engagement ring as proof. By October, however, they'd called things off, prompting Grande to share her advice for finding the perfect engagement ring: "Don't."

Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex

"When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this," Devon Windsor captioned the stunningly picturesque Instagram of the words "MARRY ME?" spelled out onto a beach that she apparently saw out the window in June, effectively announcing her engagement to her longtime, low-key boyfriend, Johnny Dex.

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson got engaged to the former NFL player Kelvin Hayden in May of 2018, whose proposal apparently made her cry so hard that her "lashes ended up on the floor."

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco

Marc Jacobs's hot candlemaker fiancé Char Defrancesco introduced himself to the world in April of 2018, when he proposed to the designer with the help of a flash mob in a Chipotle.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Burying her "conscious uncoupling" a bit further into the past, Gwyneth Paltrow started off the new year by getting engaged to Brad Falchuk in January. Naturally, she shared the news via the cover of Goop Magazine's Love and Sex issue, though kept things much more low-key when they quietly wed in September.

