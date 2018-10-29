Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower Gave Us a Preview of Her Wedding Dress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have only been first spotted together last year, but they've been moving their relationship along at high speed ever since. After announcing their engagement this past August, not to mention going on double dates with their fellow future newlyweds, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Chopra celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower —and preview of her future wedding dress—on Sunday night at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York.

Chopra's outfit for the party, which was hosted by two of her bridesmaids (her best friend Mubina Rattonsey her manager Anjula Acharia), was not only notable for being a white dress. It was also made by Marchesa, making the 36-year-old actress one of the few celebrities who've publicly stood by the brand since the then-husband of the brand's designer , former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein , was exposed as a reported serial predator.

Not that it remotely darkened the mood. Among those who danced to Bollywood music and headed home with Chopra's party favor—a bottle of champagne, naturally in a Tiffany's bag—were Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Ripa, and Jonas's brother Kevin, who brought along his wife and their four-year-old daughter Alena. They were also joined by both of the couple's moms—Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas, who followed up on her son's Instagram referring to Chopra as "Future Mrs. Jonas" this past August by sharing a photo of herself with Chopra, captioned with the hashtag "#daughterinlove."

The 36-year-old actress and 26-year-old singer's wedding is reportedly taking place this December. Just like the pair's official engagement via a traditional Indian roka ceremony, it'll also reportedly take place in India—aka, according to Chopra , Jonas's "other home."

